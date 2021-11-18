Chamber approves extension of payroll exemption for 17 sectors until December 2023

SAO PAULO – The Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJC) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, this Wednesday (17), a bill that extends until 2023 the exemption from the payroll of companies in 17 sectors of the economy ( PL 2541/2021). The vote was symbolic (when there is no nominal record of votes) and only the PSOL sent against the matter, while Novo released the bench.

The text, authored by deputies Efraim Filho (DEM-PB) and Dagoberto Nogueira (PDT-MS) and under the report of deputy Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG), had already been approved in September by the Finance and Taxation Commission (CFT ) and was analyzed by the CCJC conclusively. As there was no appeal for deliberation in the plenary, it must go to the Federal Senate.

At the request of the federal government, Marcelo Freitas changed the original text and reduced the extension of the benefit by three years, which in practice reduces the charges levied on the salaries of employees of companies in the sectors covered. The model has been in effect since 2011 and ends on December 31 of this year if the project is not sanctioned.

Among the 17 sectors covered by the benefit are segments of industry (leather, footwear, clothing, textiles, poultry, pork and derivatives, etc.), services (IT & ICT, call center, hotels, communication, design houses, etc.), transport (cargo road, air, metro-rail, etc.) and civil construction. Together they employ over 6 million people.

Payroll exemption allows companies served to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, for a tax rate on sales, which varies from 1% to 4.5%.

“Brazil will have every incentive to grow, expand employment opportunities and improve workers’ income”, observed deputy Marcelo Freitas.

The rapporteur also pointed out the negative impact that the end of the measure could have on the price of products, with the transfer of the increase in production cost to the consumer. “The proposed changes lead to changes in the companies’ cost structure, which will certainly impact the prices of goods and services, helping to cool down inflation”, wrote Freitas in the opinion.

Technicians estimate that the measure will have a negative annual fiscal impact of around R$ 8 billion. The sectors served claim that the instrument should help to maintain jobs at a particularly delicate moment for the Brazilian economy – an argument contested by scholars who say that tax relief has not been an effective instrument in generating jobs in the country.

In exchange for the reduction of the deadline from 2026 to 2023, Palácio do Planalto undertook not to veto the proposal. The rapporteur also accepted the suggestion of deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB) to induce the Executive Branch to establish instruments for monitoring and evaluating the regulatory impact of the measure – especially from the perspective of maintaining jobs.

The exemption gained momentum after the approval by the Chamber of Deputies of the Proposal to Amend the Constitution of Precatório (PEC 23/2021), which postpones the payment of debts that the government is legally obliged to make and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling. The PEC was created to allow the payment of Brazil Aid in the minimum amount of R$ 400 to 17 million families by December 2022, but government officials also cited the measure as a condition to make room for the extension of the payroll tax exemption.

With the approval of the proposal that opens fiscal space, President Jair Bolsonaro publicly declared himself in favor of the extension for another two years. Congressman Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) suggested during the session that the opinion be changed to change the deadline suggested by the government.

“With that, we build a consensus and don’t run the risk of the government vetoing. Also because the information we have is that there will be no veto after two years”, he declared.

The suggestion was accepted by the rapporteur, who presented a supplementary vote to change the deadline. Author of the project, which originally provided for an extension to 2026, Efraim agreed with the change. “The deadline is a secondary, peripheral issue. The important thing is the concept of the proposal”, he said.

On Tuesday (16), the government leader in the Federal Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), assessed that the measure is accepted in the legislative house. “I have the impression that the climate of the Senate, from what I hear from the senators and from President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) is that it is a very valuable instrument for maintaining jobs,” he declared.

“We need to value the generation of new jobs and above all maintain jobs, especially in the service sector,” he added.

(with State Agency)

Related