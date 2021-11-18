Check out the Mega-Sena numbers drawn this Wednesday

RIO — Caixa held, at 8 pm this Wednesday, the drawing for the 2429 Mega-Sena contest, with an estimated prize of R$ 8 million. The dozens drawn were: 11-37-53-55-56-60. It has not yet been released whether there were any winners.

Saturday’s draw was the last held at Espaço Loterias Caixa at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. The location was changed to a new space at Avenida Paulista, nº 750.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the six-number minimum bet, which pays the jackpot, you can still win prizes by matching four or five numbers.

Bets can be placed until 7pm at accredited lottery outlets, online or in the lottery application. The minimum bet costs R$4.50.

The Quina draw was also held this Wednesday. The contest numbers 5,507 were: 25-35-53-69-78.

Sweepstakes

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in group. Just fill in the field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$10 and each share cannot be less than R$5. It is possible to make a jackpot of at least two and a maximum of one hundred shares.

Mega of the Turn

With a prize that can reach R$ 350 million, the biggest in the history of the lottery, Mega-Sena da Virada started receiving bets this Tuesday. Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the jackpot on December 31st. The contest will be number 2440.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at R$300 million.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, via the Loterias Caixa app or via the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. Remember that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

Estimates made by Caixa show that if the lucky one takes the jackpot alone, if he invests the money in savings, he will have an income of R$1.5 million a month, still enough money to buy 40 mansions for R$8.75 million each.