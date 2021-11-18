Check out the result of Mega-Sena 2429 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 7.2 million

posted on 11/17/2021 7:57 PM / updated on 11/17/2021 8:34 PM



Did this fourth change your life? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (11/17), five lotteries: Quina’s 5707 contests; 2374 of Lotofácil; the 2429 of the Mega-Sena; 2237 from Lotomania and 170 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$7.2 million, had the following dozen drawn: 11-37-53-55-56-60.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 25-35-53-69-78.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$4.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-06-13-22-24-27-29-40-41-45-47-51-69-76-77-78-79-80-83-93.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$1.2 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 5

Column 4: 9

Column 5: two

Column 6: 0

Column 7: two

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-03-07-09-10-14-15-16-17-20-21-22-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: