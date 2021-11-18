Chile’s latest presidential debate exposes an uncomfortable far-right candidate | International

Six days before the presidential elections on November 21, Chile’s presidential candidates faced each other for the last time in a debate organized by the National Television Association of Chile (Anatel). In a two-hour and 45-minute exercise, which addressed important issues such as governability, public safety and the environment, citizens were able to see the performance of six of the seven candidates who will be on the ballot (the seventh, the populist Franco Parisi , made a virtual campaign in the United States, without stepping foot in Chile, taking advantage of a legal gap). With an audience of around 40 points, which equates to 3.1 million viewers, one of the main conclusions of the night was the poor performance of one of the favorite candidates according to the polls, the representative of the far right, José Antonio Kast .

He didn’t look as secure or smiling as in previous debates, where he didn’t have the pressure on his back to head up many of the latest polls. It was precisely this position of having nothing to lose that allowed him to rise in the polls, to even draw and even overcome his main adversary, deputy Gabriel Boric, candidate of the Left Broad Front in alliance with the Communist Party, another favorite to dispute the second round on December 19th.

In the orbit of Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, but without their shrillness, Kast, a 55-year-old lawyer, changed his face when Boric, early in the debate, reproached him for several controversial initiatives contained in his program. The left deputy was holding this document and quoting the pages, which left Kast baffled, tangled up in the pages of his own program. “Here there are a series of discriminatory acts that put at risk advances that were substantial in terms of respect for the human rights of all. And here the important thing is that we need a president of all Chileans, who is able to listen. Did they see José Antonio Kast make a deal with someone who thinks differently?”, asked Boric in another moment.

It was a debate with strong criticism exchanged between the various candidates to La Moneda, but it was Kast, who showed a tired face, the main target of the rest of the competitors. He began his interventions with a Cuban flag and expressing his support for the population that this Monday tried to mobilize on the island against the regime, and in one of the first questions asked by journalists he had to explain a comparison made on Friday between the dictatorship. of Pinochet and the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua. Referring to the first Chilean democratic elections in 1989, with the military still in government, Kast stated that “political opponents were not arrested”, contrary to what happened in the recently concluded Nicaraguan electoral process. In Monday’s debate, the Republican Party candidate claimed that he was misinterpreted or maliciously, because he never ignored human rights violations in the Chilean regime.

But there were three particularly evident stumbling blocks: when he asked one of the interviewers if she was married, when he said he was not in agreement with his own program on an energy issue, and when he acknowledged that he did not know what Chile’s GDP is. The conservative candidate – who bases his speech on order, economic growth and immigration control – showed his weakness in economic issues, an especially conflicting front for the leftist Boric, who in this debate did not make big mistakes, but did not shine among the competitors.

Amid a period of prohibition of polls – the law prohibits its disclosure in the 15 days prior to the election -, it is not clear whether this debate will tip the scales in this final stretch of the race, but there is a consensus that, in a polarized and competitive as the current one, each success and error can be decisive. While the candidate from the left defended the backbone of his government program, with deep structural changes, he also took care to show certain signs of moderation in the economic aspect and in public order. As with Kast, the situation in Nicaragua complicated the 35-year-old deputy, because his Communist Party members published a letter in support of the regime, although part of the new generation of this formation and the candidate himself distanced themselves from the initiative. A second moment of tension came when he was asked about a report of sexual harassment that occurred nearly 20 years ago, when he was a student leader, and that has resurfaced in recent days. “There is currently no indictment filed, but I am fully available for any kind of investigation, because it is not enough for me to assert my innocence. It is necessary to give all guarantees to those who felt and were victims of harassment, abuse or ill-treatment”, said the candidate from the left.

While Kast did not exactly show his best performance in the last collective appearance before public opinion – in a moment, visibly overshadowed, he silenced Boric – the government candidate, Sebastián Sichel, took an unprecedented stance in previous debates, keeping his hopes alive. go to the second round. Winner of the industry primaries held in July, he played the cards of a modern, non-radical right, trying to differentiate himself from Kast, who outsmarted him in polls over the weeks.

Meanwhile, the only female candidate, Christian Democrat Yasna Provoste, defended the legacy of the center-left Concertación that governed Chile on several occasions, although this was not a relevant axis during her campaign. “We are heirs of this Concertation that managed to reduce poverty, which gave stability, which gave governability”, said the senator, who was unable to differentiate herself from Boric and has limited chances of passing to the second round, according to the latest available polls.

Also progressive Marco Enríquez Ominami, candidate for the fourth time, assumed the role of sniper of the night. With communication skills and great resourcefulness on camera, he bets on convincing the population that he has a better chance than Boric of defeating Kast in the second round. On the far left, radical professor Eduardo Artés promised that he himself would lead the protests against his eventual government.

Among the seven candidates, none exceed 30% of voting intentions, according to the latest polls, and 23% of voters would still be undecided, so voter participation in a voluntary voting system will be a determining factor, which could bias the balance.

