China’s ‘covid zero’ strategy begins to provoke fatigue and frustration – International

BEIJING – Fighting the pandemic for nearly two years with some of the most stringent measures in the world, China begins to face signs of fatigue and frustration with the policy of zero tolerance adopted by Beijing.

While many nations around the world – including the cautious Asian continent – are beginning to adopt more flexible approaches, betting on immunization to make coexistence with the virus possible, China remains uncompromising. Borders remain closed and testing and mandatory confinement for thousands of people are decreed at the slightest sign of the virus – sometimes with only one confirmed case.

Earlier this month, authorities decreed the closure of the Shanghai Disneyland amusement park after detecting a case of covid-19, prompting about 34,000 people to be tested before leaving the park, according to the city hall. Shanghai. Also in the first week of November, the communist government recommended that citizens stock essential products in their homes to avoid cases of shortages in case a new lockdown was decreed.

The strategy’s costs are well known by the 210,000 inhabitants of Ruili, a city on the Myanmar border that has already gone through three lockdowns and frequent series of tests. A merchant identified only as Lin claimed that his jewelry store is on the brink of bankruptcy without the movement of tourists and regular customers, driven away by health restrictions. “We are still operating (…) but we are [apenas] surviving,” he told France-Presse, without revealing his full name for fear of reprisals.

Even with the fear of reprisals, more and more reports and questions arise in the country, mainly on social networks. One man’s desperate saga across the country caused a stir on social media. The businessman left Beijing for a business trip and was unable to return to the capital despite being vaccinated, having tested negative in a covid test and not having traveled to an area considered to be at risk. After the incident went viral on social media, authorities admitted that some people may have been blocked by mistake.

It also reverberated on Chinese social media when, in the central region of the country, health service workers killed a dog while the animal’s owners were in quarantine. “How can we trust a state that claims to serve the people but applies the law so brutally?” asked one person.

“[Pequim] faces increasing internal pressure to shift to a more flexible approach,” explained analyst Yanzhong Huang, from the Council on Foreign Relations, in an interview with France-Presse.

But most analysts do not believe the pressure will change the communist government’s strategy until 2022 – when the country hosts the Winter Olympics in February and holds the Communist Party Congress later in the year. Regional government officials are summarily fired when they cannot control outbreaks of contagion, causing them to opt for increasingly drastic measures.

In Ruili, for example, the local press recently reported that a baby had been subjected to more than 70 tests for covid-19 amid government demands.

With the state press trying to prevent any debate over the Chinese strategy, which is seen as a success, part of the dissatisfaction is only visible on Chinese social media. Frustration with was clear in a post by former deputy mayor of the city, Dai Rongli, on WeChat. Rongli said the measures “are wiping out the last drops of life [da cidade]”. A resident responded to the post by agreeing: “Only those in this situation know how miserable we feel.”

The reports, however, should not be enough to change state policy. For Natasha Kassam of the Australian Lowy Institute, the authorities will continue with their strategy and will despise “frustrated citizens as a minority”.

Meanwhile, in the border town of Ruili, video producer Lu used all his savings to pay the rent for his office. “I can’t hold out much longer,” he said. The lack of income led other residents in the region to leave the place. Wen, a jade merchant, left town after months of trying to support himself: “There is no business to do in Ruili.” / AFP