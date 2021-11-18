Chinese authorities kill dog as a measure to eradicate Covid-19

In the name of fighting the pandemic, since September, pet sacrifices without the consent of owners have become recurrent in China

Philip Jägenstedt/Creative Commons The Xinzhou city government says the animal was ‘properly discarded’ out of a need to ‘completely disinfect’ the site.



Authorities responsible for the prevention of Covid-19 at China killed a corgi dog last Friday, 12. The measure took place without the authorization of the animal’s owner, who, according to the international press, was in quarantine during the occasion. The example is no longer new in the country. Since September this year, the Chinese government has adopted protocols like this in the name of eradicating coronavirus. In the city of Harbin, two cats tested positive for the disease and were killed without the consent of their owners, who were currently also in isolation.

The cases have been the target of criticism and protests by the country’s social networks. Much of the population considers the government’s attitudes to be extreme. The person responsible for the dead dog, in addition to testing negative for the disease, said that Chinese authorities assured her that they would not kill her pet during the process of disinfecting the environment. On Chinese social networks, the woman identified as Wu clarified that all residents of the building in which the dog lived have been isolated since the 12th, without authorization to take pets to quarantine. the government of Xinzhou, city where the event occurred, said in a statement released last Saturday, 13, that “the animal was properly discarded and died from a need to completely disinfect the place.”