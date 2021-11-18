Christian gives money to Maria Fernanda and rejects her brother’s son · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will have to deal with a new problem left by his brother in Um Lugar ao Sol. Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) will contact the faker and tell him that she has a son who is the result of their case. Frightened, the former valet will offer money so that the rich twin’s ex-lover disappears from his life on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The usurper will face the obstacle in the scenes that will air from next Tuesday (23rd). As a surprise, Maria Fernanda will appear in the work of the fake Renato and will approach him. Without knowing who he is, Christian will disguise: “How long”, the handsome man will lie.

“Yeah, I’m sorry I came unannounced. I heard from Dora [atriz não divulgada] that you’re working here”, the girl will explain, embarrassed. In a hurry, the character will also tell the reason for her visit: “After that week we spent in Paris, when you returned to London, to Barbara [Alinne Moraes], I… A month later, more or less… I took the test… And found out I was pregnant.”

Christian will be startled by the revelation, and Maria Fernanda will point out that she decided to have the child alone. The boy, however, keeps asking about his father. “Luc is four years old and he keeps asking me about his father. It’s not right with him. His father exists and it’s you”, he added.

Stunned, the fake Renato will ask for time to digest the story and tell Barbara everything. Before, the public will have seen the dondoca lose her child in childbirth. She will have developed severe depression. Maria Fernanda, however, will reinforce that the child has every right to know the father.

Christian despises nephew

Known to Bárbara, Maria Fernanda will decide to visit her colleague to frighten Christian/Renato. The usurper will arrive home in time to see his brother’s former mistress conversing with the rich girl.

The character played by Fernanda Nobre will also comment with Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​who has a small boy. Christian will be surprised by the woman’s audacity and will talk to her shortly thereafter.

The protagonist will offer money to shut up Maria Fernanda once and for all. The woman will refuse the generous amount and will give up the idea of ​​bringing Luc closer to Christian/Renato, but it will be too late. Nicole (Ana Baird) will see it all and end up with her brother-in-law’s secret.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

