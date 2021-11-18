CineBuzz · “Emily in Paris” wins official season 2 trailer full of thrills; watch

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 11/18/2021, at 11:18 am – Updated at 11:31 am

Netflix released this Thursday (18), the official trailer for the second season of “Emily in Paris”, and promises to leave the character of Lily Collins (“Mirror, Mirror of Mine”) in dire straits, living adventure like a true Frenchwoman.

After a troubled romance with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily (collins) must decide whether to end this story and move on with a new love or rewind the record every time he meets his clear-eyed crush. Watch the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO59n_mlyHA

“Emily in Paris” follows an American girl who is hired by a company in Paris to give a different perspective to the marketing sector and ends up involved in a personal adventure in the most passionate city in the world.

Besides collins and angry, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and William abbey are in the production cast. The new batch of episodes will feature the actor Lucien Laviscount (“Katy Keene” and “Scream Queens”), who will be the new love interest of Emily.

Created by Darren Star (“Sex and the City” and “Barred at the Ball”), the first season of “Emily in Paris” has ten episodes, which are available on the streaming platform. Its sophomore year is already confirmed, and new episodes will hit Netflix on December 22nd.