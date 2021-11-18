Classico-Rei registers the largest audience at the Arena Castelão in 2021; see ranking – Play

O classic-king this Wednesday (17) recorded the largest audience of the Arena Castelão in 2021. More than 28 thousand fans (28,037) followed the Ceará’s 4-0 victory against Fortaleza, in a duel valid by 33rd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship.
The trademark in the duel between the rivals from Ceará sets a new record since the release for the fans to attend the stadiums in 2021, surpassing the 21,735 fans present in Ceará’s victory against Cuiabá on November 7, in the 30th round of the Brasileirão.
With the field command of Fortaleza, 70% of the occupation of Arena Castelão was destined to tricolor fans.
PUBLIC RANKING IN FOOTBALL CEARENSE IN 2021 (TOP-10):
- Fortaleza 0 x 2 Ceará | Audience: 28,037 fans
- Ceará 1 x 0 Cuiabá | Audience: 21,735 fans
- Ceará 2 x 1 Sport | Audience: 20,362 fans
- Fortaleza 1 x 1 São Paulo | Audience: 16,261 fans
- Fortaleza 1 x 2 Atlético-MG | Audience: 9,518 fans
- Ceará 1 x 0 Fluminense | Audience: 8,095 fans
- Fortaleza 3 x 0 Athletico-PR | Audience: 7,011 fans
- Ceará 1 x 2 Palm Trees | Audience: 6,204 fans
- Ceará 2 x 2 RB Bragantino | Audience: 4,573 fans
- Fortress 0 x 3 Flamengo | Audience: 4,052 fans