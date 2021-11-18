Classico-Rei registers the largest audience at the Arena Castelão in 2021; see ranking – Play

O classic-king this Wednesday (17) recorded the largest audience of the Arena Castelão in 2021. More than 28 thousand fans (28,037) followed the Ceará’s 4-0 victory against Fortaleza, in a duel valid by 33rd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship.

The trademark in the duel between the rivals from Ceará sets a new record since the release for the fans to attend the stadiums in 2021, surpassing the 21,735 fans present in Ceará’s victory against Cuiabá on November 7, in the 30th round of the Brasileirão.

With the field command of Fortaleza, 70% of the occupation of Arena Castelão was destined to tricolor fans.

PUBLIC RANKING IN FOOTBALL CEARENSE IN 2021 (TOP-10):

Fortaleza 0 x 2 Ceará | Audience: 28,037 fans

Ceará 1 x 0 Cuiabá | Audience: 21,735 fans

Ceará 2 x 1 Sport | Audience: 20,362 fans

Fortaleza 1 x 1 São Paulo | Audience: 16,261 fans

Fortaleza 1 x 2 Atlético-MG | Audience: 9,518 fans

Ceará 1 x 0 Fluminense | Audience: 8,095 fans

Fortaleza 3 x 0 Athletico-PR | Audience: 7,011 fans

Ceará 1 x 2 Palm Trees | Audience: 6,204 fans

Ceará 2 x 2 RB Bragantino | Audience: 4,573 fans

Fortress 0 x 3 Flamengo | Audience: 4,052 fans