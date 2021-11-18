CNN presents debate between the three PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency; see pictures

    Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul; João Doria, governor of São Paulo and Arthur Virgílio Neto, former mayor of Manaus (AM), present proposals and answer questions in the debate mediated by journalist Carol Nogueira

    Journalist Carol Nogueira mediated the debate between the toucans this Wednesday night (17)

    Arthur Virgílio Neto, former mayor of Manaus (AM), in a debate aired by CNN Brasil on November 17, 2021

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, in debate aired by CNN Brasil on November 17, 2021

    Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, in debate aired by CNN Brasil on November 17, 2021

THE CNN held, this Wednesday night (17), the debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. With just under a year to go before the most important electoral race in recent times, the CNN starts, in November, special coverage of the 2022 elections.

The PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic faced each other in a debate focused on defining who will be the candidate of the party that already governed the country for eight years, with Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002).

João Doria, governor of São Paulo; Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul; and Arthur Virgílio Neto, former mayor of Manaus (AM), presented proposals and answered questions in the debate mediated by Carol Nogueira.

Right after the meeting, Daniela Lima leads a program with our specialists, who will analyze the toucan debate.