CNN presents debate between the three PSDB pre-candidates for the presidency; see pictures

THE CNN held, this Wednesday night (17), the debate between PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. With just under a year to go before the most important electoral race in recent times, the CNN starts, in November, special coverage of the 2022 elections.
The PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic faced each other in a debate focused on defining who will be the candidate of the party that already governed the country for eight years, with Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002).
João Doria, governor of São Paulo; Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul; and Arthur Virgílio Neto, former mayor of Manaus (AM), presented proposals and answered questions in the debate mediated by Carol Nogueira.
Right after the meeting, Daniela Lima leads a program with our specialists, who will analyze the toucan debate.
