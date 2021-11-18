Compact and powerful, Xiaomi 12 SE could be released as early as December

Rumors about two compact and powerful phones from Xiaomi surfaced just yesterday (16), and now one of these models gets a briefing before its official launch, which was planned for mid-December.

A few days after strong indications that a younger brother of the Xiaomi 12 line is under development, netizens gather and produce a concept about what to expect from the future Xiaomi 12 SE (name that may not be definitive).

In the infographic published on the Weibo social network and shared by the Chinese website MyDrivers, we see the concept of the Xiaomi 12 SE (or 12 Mini, or even 12 Youth Edition) and its expected configurations.

Possible details of Xiaomi 12 SE (Image: Playback/MyDrivers)

In the image the device has a module with no less than four rear cameras, but in fact the smartphone must have up to three sensors: a main 50 MP, one with a telephoto lens and another (which can be 20 MP) with an ultrawide lens .

Among the greatest certainties we have that the compact model should offer a 6.28-inch display with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, in addition to having a Snapdragon 870 chip or a similar model, below the processing of the Snapdragon 898 that it will equip the 12 mi and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Strong evidence also suggests that the smartphone will be fast charging over the wire with 67W of power, but its battery capacity of 4200 mAh is not definitive.

Xiaomi 12 line may have design inspired by Xiaomi CIVI (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The prices listed are also pure speculation, with the more affordable version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage worth 3,299 yuan, about R$ 2,900.

Expected to be announced between late November and mid-December, much more coherent and precise details about the entire Xiaomi 12 range, including design and specs, are expected to begin to emerge in the coming days.

Source: MyDrivers