Confirmed: Supersaurus was the biggest dinosaur in the world

It was already known that the supersaurus (genre of dinosaur vegetarian quadruped, with long necks) was among the greatest species of its time, but new research has put it in its place. According to American Brian Curtice, a paleontologist at the Arizona Museum of Natural History and leader of the study, this is “the longest dinosaur based on a decent skeleton” – the observation comes from the fact that the remains of other available competitors include only fragments. of bones.

Curtice announced the discovery in early November, in a publication on the website Fossil Crates and in the annual event of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology. The study is still awaiting publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Neck of more than 15 meters

The supersaurus lived during the latter part of the Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago, in present-day North America. From the snout to the whip-shaped tail, it measured more than 39 meters, reaching up to 42 meters. It is much more than the diplodocus, which reached up to 33 meters in length. According to Curtice, the supersaurus’ neck, alone, reached more than 15 meters, while the tail exceeded 18 meters.

The first specimen of the supersaurus was discovered by Jim Jensen in 1972 at a fossil-filled Colorado (USA) site in what was basically a “salad of bones,” Curtice said. It was Jensen who collected the bones and prepared the fossils. At first, it was not immediately clear which bones belonged to the animal. Jensen thought that two of the bones belonged to different dinosaurs, but they were later confirmed to belong to the same supersaurus.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach