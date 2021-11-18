Conmebol suspends VAR referees for Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided, on Wednesday (17), to suspend referees Roberto Tobar, Andrés Cunha and Esteban Ostojich indefinitely for having committed serious mistakes in the last two matches of the South American qualifier for the World Cup, Brazil x Colombia and Argentina x Brazil clashes.
Cunha and Ostojich, who were commanding the video referee (VAR) technology, were questioned for a 33-minute bid in the Argentina-Brazil match played on Tuesday (16) in San Juan, Argentina. Argentina, in which Nicolás Otamendi hit Raphinha in the face with his elbow during a ball dispute.
According to the decision, the referees made “serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions in the course of the match.”
Chilean Tobar was reprimanded for not having correctly punished three bids, two of them for “unsportsmanlike action of indiscipline” by Neymar and one for “illegal use of the arm” by Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, in the November 11 match in which the Brazil beat Colombia 1 x 0 at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo.
Tobar “committed serious and manifest errors in the disciplinary conduct of the match, not taking the corresponding decisions in accordance with current regulations, putting the control of the match at risk”, according to the decision of the Conmebol Referees Commission.