Conmebol suspends VAR referees for Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided, on Wednesday (17), to suspend referees Roberto Tobar, Andrés Cunha and Esteban Ostojich indefinitely for having committed serious mistakes in the last two matches of the South American qualifier for the World Cup, Brazil x Colombia and Argentina x Brazil clashes.

Cunha and Ostojich, who were commanding the video referee (VAR) technology, were questioned for a 33-minute bid in the Argentina-Brazil match played on Tuesday (16) in San Juan, Argentina. Argentina, in which Nicolás Otamendi hit Raphinha in the face with his elbow during a ball dispute.

According to the decision, the referees made “serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions in the course of the match.”