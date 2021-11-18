a great grandmother in 86 years old was crowned “Miss Holocaust Survivor” this Tuesday (16), in a contest in annual beauty Israelense, created to honor women who suffered the horrors of genocide caused by the Nazis.

Inz participants — one wayins between 79 and 90 years old — insfiled on the catwalk in a museum in Jerusalem, with hair and makeupin done and very goodin robed, with sashes adorning their dresses.

The organizers of contest, which was canceled last year because of pandinwas going in coronavirus, saysin that he conceivesin glamor and respect for a dwindling number in Jewish women whose youthins were stolen during World War II, but that followed in forward to build new lives in Israel.

“Infor from what I went through in the Holocaust, I never dreamed that it couldinlaugh to be onin i am, with a bigin family: two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren,” said participant Kuka Palmon, who survived a pogrom in her native Romania.

“And yet, here I am, on this great trip.in, 87 years old. It’s a good thing, it’s ininwriteable.”

The winner inThis tuesday, Salina Steinfeld was also born in Romania, onin survived Nazi attacks before in move to Israel in 1948. Between the dinhe participants was a woman born in the former Yugoslavia who survived the countryside. in Rab concentration in present-day Croatia.

Some critics and survivors tinin that the event can inappreciate aminhistory of the 6 million in juinus killed by the Nazis.

Dana Papo, whose grandmother Rivka competed on Tuesday, disputes that view, arguing that the contestants “deservein let everyone see how beautiful there is in these women who have gone through so much horror”.

“Let’s show them how much we love and appreciate them. Thanks to them, tinthe one future etinthe one country.”