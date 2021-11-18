Corinthians 7 x 1 referee Santos says that Peixe players ‘delivered’ the game

Evandro Román, now federal deputy for the Patriots of Paraná, stated in the Education Committee of the Chamber that Santos formed a ‘collusion’ to overthrow Nelsinho Baptista

Former referee, the federal deputy Evandro Román (Patriots) said this Wednesday, the 17th, during the Chamber Education Committee, that the historic rout of the Corinthians over the saints by 7 to 1, by 2005 Brazilian Championship, did not take place normally. According to the referee of that match, some Peixe players “delivered” the match to “overthrow” the then coach Nelsinho Baptista. At the time, the Santos board of directors only turned the coach off two weeks later, with the loss of Alvinegro from Praiano to brazilian.

“Everyone knows that I was a FIFA referee for many years. I want you to search YouTube for a game that I had the opportunity to referee. On November 6, 2005, a 7-1 by Corinthians over Santos. In this game, on the field, led by a Santos player, some of the team’s athletes colluded to overthrow the coach, who at the time was Nelsinho Baptista. They delivered the game to overthrow the coach”, revealed Evandro Román, making an analogy with the situation of the president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), the body responsible for applying the ENEM (National High School Exam).

Evandro Román, now elected deputy for Paraná, did not reveal which players made the “collusion”. Santos, however, was cast with: Saulo; Paulo César, Halisson (Wendell), Rogério and Kléber; Fabinho (Mateus), Heleno, Ricardinho and Giovanni; Genílson and Luizão (Basílio). Corinthians, who would become Brazilian champions, won the historic result with goals from Tévez (three times), Nilmar (twice), Marcelo Mattos and Rosinei. Genílson made the only goal for Santos.