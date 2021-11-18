Corinthians 7 x 1 Santos referee in 2005 says Peixe athletes turned in the game to overthrow Nelsinho Baptista | saints

Sixteen years later, a derby between Corinthians and Santos continues to stir. Evandro Román, referee of Timão’s 7-1 rout over Peixe for the 2005 Brazilian Championship (remember the video below) , said on Wednesday that Santos players lost on purpose. The objective: to overthrow his coach, Nelsinho Baptista.

Román is now federal deputy for the Patriot of Paraná. He gave the statement during a session of the Education Committee of the Chamber, making an analogy with the situation of the president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), the body responsible for applying the ENEM (National High School Exam) – which had a stampede of servers last week, alleging interference in the formulation of the exam.

– I’m going to commit an inconfidence here. I was a referee for 25 years. I want you to look for the game that was played on 11/06/2005, a 7-1 that took place in Corinthians vs. Santos. In this game, on the field, led by one of the Santos players, they colluded, not with everyone, but to overthrow the coach, who was Nelsinho Baptista. Were they going to lose a game in the interior of São Paulo? No. They had to lose the game to their biggest rival, which was Corinthians. And they delivered. They lost from 7 to 1 – said Román.

In 2005, Corinthians thrashed Santos 7-1 in the Brazilian Championship

The former referee did not name who he appoints as the leader of the alleged collusion. In that game, Santos played with the following lineup: Saul; Paulo César, Halisson (Wendell), Rogério and Kléber; Fabinho (Mateus), Heleno, Ricardinho and Giovanni; Geílson and Luizão (Basílio).

The match was held at Pacaembu. Tévez (three times), Nilmar (twice), Marcelo Mattos and Rosinei scored the goals for Corinthians. Geílson scored for Santos.

Nelsinho did not fall after the rout. He only left office two weeks later, after losing to Brasiliense in Brasília.

For Corinthians, the victory was fundamental in the journey that resulted in winning the Brasileirão that year.