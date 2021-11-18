Corinthians has three embezzlement and three hanging to face Flamengo this Wednesday

This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, Corinthians and Flamengo face off for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Timão arrives for the match based in Maracanã with three embezzlements and three hanging.

Earlier this week, there was a question about whether Willian to Rio de Janeiro. However, the athlete was not related to the game and is still preparing for a possible return to the field this Sunday, against Santos.

In addition to shirt 10, Ruan Oliveira it remains under the care of the club’s medical department. Finally, Cantillo, who is still with the Colombian team, completes the list of players who cannot be used by Sylvinho tonight.

In the list of athletes hanging by yellow cards, the Parque São Jorge club has: roni, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes. In case these players are punished against Flamengo, they will be left out of the next round, when Timão faces the Baixada Santista team.

That said, Corinthians should go to the field with: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, João Victor, Lucas Piton, Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and jo.

