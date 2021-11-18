Corinthians lineup: Cantillo returns with muscle discomfort and becomes doubt, as does Giuliano | corinthians

Midfielder Victor Cantillo reappeared at Corinthians this Thursday morning and began treatment for a muscle discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

Embezzlement against Atlético-MG, Cuiabá and Flamengo while defending the Colombian team in the qualifiers, he is doubtful for the game against Santos, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Qumica Arena.

In addition, midfielder Giuliano also treats muscle discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. He felt the problem even in the first half of the 1-0 defeat by Flamengo, at Maracanã.

On a day of worrisome news, midfielder William went into the field and participated in yet another training session. Out of the last seven games, he has a chance to sit on the bench in this weekend’s derby.

1 of 3 Willian at Corinthians training — Photo: Felipe Szpak /Corinthians Agency Willian at Corinthians training — Photo: Felipe Szpak /Corinthians Agency

Athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes against Flamengo stayed inside the CT for a regenerative work. The others were part of a collective training in a reduced space. The defensive midfielder Richard, who returned from a loan from Athletico-PR, joined the activity with the cast.

On Friday afternoon, the cast performs one more activity before the classic alvinegro.

A possible Corinthians team may have Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Cantillo), Giuliano (Du Queiroz) and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes and Jô.

2 of 3 Roni and Richard at Corinthians training — Photo: Felipe Szpak /Corinthians Agency Roni and Richard at Corinthians training — Photo: Felipe Szpak /Corinthians Agency

