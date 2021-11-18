Corinthians stumbles in tests, but has “little help” from the table

The season is not yet over, but Corinthians will end it without having achieved a single point against Atlético-MG and Flamengo — the leaders of the Brazilian Championship. Last night (17), Alvinegro stumbled in the duel with the red-black team when they conceded a goal at 48 minutes into the second half and failed to reach the G4. As a source of encouragement and precisely in the final stretch of Serie A, the team has its streak of best use in the first round ahead.

In the next five rounds of the Brasileirão, Corinthians has three games at home (Santos, Athletico-PR and Grêmio) and two away from home (Ceará and Juventude). None of these teams are fighting Alvinegro for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores. With the exception of Vozão —currently 10th place—, all are in the second half of the leaderboard.

In the first round campaign, it was precisely this sequence that leveraged the team coached by Sylvinho and put it in the fight for the G6. Of those 15 points played, Corinthians won 11 and was undefeated, losing points only to Santos, in Vila Belmiro, and to Juventude, at home.

Now, Sylvinho’s men are trying to repeat the dose in search of a direct berth in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Corinthians, the club missed the opportunity to overtake Bragantino and enter the G4.

However, the team has a game less than the fourth place and, therefore, it depends only on itself to guarantee itself in the main continental competition of the next season – the great objective outlined by the board. The first game of the final race of Brasileirão is this Sunday (21), a classic with Santos, at Neo Química Arena.