Coronavirus Infections May Triple Official Records in Germany | World

The president of the German disease control institute said that the pandemic situation has never been as serious as it is now in the country and that the outlook for the coming days is bleak.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said that cases are rising to a low level and that the actual number should be double or even triple what is officially registered.

“The underreporting of true numbers is intensifying,” Wieler said in an online debate with Michael Kretschmer, governor of the federal state of Saxony (East), currently the epicenter of the pandemic in Germany. “We are in an emergency. Anyone who refuses to see this is making a big mistake,” Wieler said.

New peak of 65,000 new cases in one day

This Thursday (18), the number of daily infections broke a new record and surpassed the mark of 60 thousand for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, with 65,371 new cases. The incidence of new cases per 100,000 population in seven days climbed to 336.9, another record.

Only 67.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Some regions have complete vaccination rates of 57.6%.

That number has been stagnant for a few weeks now, and experts say, to effectively control the pandemic, an immunization percentage greater than 75% is required..

The president of the RKI also called for clubs and bars to close, to close large-scale events and to enforce the rule known as 2G (access only by vaccinated or recovered from the disease through presentation of certificate) in various areas of life public.

Discussion of national measures

The new warning about the seriousness of the situation in the country came after Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in the post on an interim basis until a new government is formed after the elections in September this year, said on Wednesday that the situation of the pandemic in the country is dramatic.

Merkel is expected to meet with governors from Germany’s 16 federated states this Thursday to discuss the implementation of national measures in an attempt to avoid an imbalance in restrictions that have been imposed by state and local governments across the country.

The declared state of emergency for Germany because of the pandemic, which gave the federal government tighter control over matters related to public health, is expected to expire on the 25th of November.