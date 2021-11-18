Costa Neto receives ‘white letter’ from PL state directories to join Bolsonaro – Politics

The national president of PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, reported having received a “white letter” from state directorates, this Wednesday, 17, to move regional alliances and facilitate the affiliation of the president Jair Bolsonaro to the party.

One of the main points of divergence between the PL summit and Bolsonaro is precisely São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country. It was because of the PL’s alliance with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and also for the party’s willingness to support the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Northeastern States that Bolsonaro decided to postpone the affiliation to the acronym commanded by Costa Neto.

The PL makes up the allied base that supports Doria in the Legislative Assembly and holds important positions in the area of ​​infrastructure. A member of the Centrão, the party is committed to supporting the deputy governor Rodrigo Garcia, PSDB pre-candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, but Bolsonaro wants to launch the Minister of Infrastructure for that seat in 2022, Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas.

In a meeting held this Wednesday, 17th, with state and parliamentary directors, Costa Neto announced that the configuration of the stands in the States will undergo changes. According to the senator Wellington Fagundes (MT), the PL president said that support for the São Paulo PSDB “may be revised according to current conditions.”

Even so, there is still no definition on which state arrangements will be changed. “The party defined, ratified and gave carte blanche to President Valdemar so that, on behalf of the national directory, together with the members of the directory, he can see it on a case-by-case basis,” said Fagundes.

Deputy government leader, the senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) also demonstrated confidence in Bolsonaro’s affiliation. “The party unanimously handed over a power of attorney to President Valdemar to deal with President Bolsonaro and everyone will welcome the president with open arms,” ​​Mello said.

Bolsonaro is on a trip to Arab countries and will only return to Brazil this Thursday, the 18th. Despite the optimistic statements, the president’s entry into the PL is not certain and there will still be a meeting between him and Costa Neto. The membership was scheduled for the 22nd, but it was postponed after an exchange of messages between the two, in recent days, in which there were even curses.

Upon arriving at this Wednesday’s meeting, the former senator and president of the PL in Espírito Santo, Magno Malta, an ally of Bolsonaro, minimized the differences between the party and the president. “We have to solve parish problems. Nothing else,” he said.

In the Northeast, however, PL also has alliances that collide with Bolsonaro’s plans. In Piauí, for example, the party is allied with the governor Wellington Dias (PT). In Bahia, although the PL plans to team up with ACM Neto (DEM) for the state government, there is a wing of the party that maintains proximity to Governor Rui Costa (PT).

In Pernambuco, the mayor of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Anderson Ferreira (PL), has a commitment signed with the mayor of Caruaru, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), for a one-two with a view to electing the state government. This makes the electoral plans of the Minister of Tourism unfeasible, Gilson Machado, who is cited by Bolsonaro as a candidate for government or for the Senate in the state.

PL members reject the minister for the majority election and suggest his name for federal deputy. Both in the case of Piauí and Pernambuco, Costa Neto issued official statements last week guaranteeing the autonomy of the directorates. This Wednesday, Anderson, who is also president of the PL in Pernambuco, avoided commenting on the tourism minister’s electoral plans, but said that “the party is very much in line to welcome President Bolsonaro.”