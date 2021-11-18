Covid-19: Campinas opens a booster dose schedule for adults with a complete vaccination schedule 5 months ago | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) opened this Wednesday (17) the scheduling of an additional dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for all adults who have taken the second dose for at least five months. According to the city, the choice of time and place must be made on the website of the immunization campaign.

There are 37,024 vacancies and the city hall informed that there are times for vaccination on Thursday (18). Vaccines are administered in 64 of the 67 Health Centers (HCs), but only on a scheduled date and time. The CSs Boa Esperança, Carlos Gomes and Campina Grande do not participate in the campaign.

“It is important that people arrive at most 10 minutes in advance to avoid crowding”, informed the city hall.

The documents required are the vaccination card, the CPF, a document with a photo and proof of address.

The opening of vacancies occurs after the state government announces the beginning of the application on Thursday for the entire state.

The state reported that it followed the guidance given by the Ministry of Health, which expanded the public that must receive the additional dose for all people over 18 years of age. Before, the indication was only valid for the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals.

The federal government also anticipated the application interval from six to five months.

Residents able to schedule:

Who received the 2nd dose of Coronavac-Sinovac/Butantan, more than 5 months ago

Who received the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca, more than 5 months ago

Who received the 2nd dose of Pfizer, more than 5 months ago

Who received the single dose of Janssen, more than 5 months ago

For those who already have the scheduling record on the immunization website, when informing the CPF, the system will automatically calculate whether the resident is authorized or not to schedule the additional dose.

The calculation takes place from the date of the 2nd dose (or single dose of Janssen) plus 150 days.

According to the data from the Government of the State of São Paulo, updated this Wednesday (17), 71.86% of the population of the 31 cities in the region of Campinas received the second dose.

There are 2,430,002 immunizing agents applied in the second dose plus 92,756 in the single dose, a total of 2,522,758 people.

The first dose was applied to 2,770,134 people, corresponding to 78.91% of the population.

