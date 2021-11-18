Covid-19 immunization campaign continues and GDF warns about the importance of D2 and D3

Presented by

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against covid-19, the Federal District Government (GDF) has already applied more than 4.7 million doses of the immunizing agent that fights the coronavirus. However, the warning about the pandemic continues, as the number of people who did not go to health centers to get vaccinated is still high. According to the latest balance sheet released regarding hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease, the unvaccinated represent almost 80% of the occupants of field hospitals in the DF. Thus, on November 20, the Health Department will promote the D-Day of the Vaccination Campaign against covid-19, with the objective of increasing vaccination coverage and reaching people who have not started the immunization cycle, expanding the rates the second dose and the booster dose.

Vaccination is available for everyone over 12 years of age and it is necessary to pay attention to dates to complete the immunization on time. The return date for the second dose is indicated by the healthcare professionals on the vaccination card after taking D1. “The main objective of vaccination is to reduce serious cases and deaths by covid-19, which is why it is essential to achieve high and homogeneous vaccine coverage”, emphasizes the health folder.

Currently, in the capital, booster doses (D3) are also being offered to the elderly and health professionals who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least six months. Psychologist Esthéfane Moraes, 30, insisted on going to the health center to take the third dose of the immunizing agent. She celebrated this stage completed in caring for her health and, consequently, for the health of those around her.

In a note published this Tuesday (11/16), regarding the application of booster doses for the population over 18 years old, released by the Ministry of Health, the DF folder informed that “it awaits the receipt of a letter with guidelines and guidelines from the federal agency to start the application of the booster dose in the population aged 18 years and over who took the second dose or single dose for at least 5 months”. The Secretariat will inform in advance the start date of the new vaccination strategy for the booster dose.

According to the Department of Health, this Monday (15/11) the DF reached the mark of 70.94% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against covid-19. In all, 1,770,774 people received two doses and 58,363 the single dose. Data are published daily on the Vacinometer page.

D-Day of the Vaccination Campaign

The mobilization campaign of the November 20th it will have health teams that will carry out an active search in nine popular fairs and in the Central Metro Station, located on the Plano Piloto bus station for people who have not yet taken the first dose of the vaccine that fights the coronavirus. In addition, the operation also seeks to increase the rates of the second dose and the booster dose. The forecast is for the teams to pass through public places in Gama, Planaltina, Ceilândia, Núcleo Bandeirante, Guará, Taguatinga, SIA, Samambaia and Santa Maria.