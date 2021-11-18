Cristina Mortágua thinks about creating an account with OnlyFans due to unemployment

Muse in the 90s, Cristina Mortágua made a post on her Instagram this Wednesday (17) in which she asks her followers for help to possibly create an account on OnlyFans, an adult content platform.

At 51, she said she was excited by the idea and that unemployment made her seriously consider the possibility.

“Guys, in terms of technology I’m quite outdated, but some people guide me to create a onlyfans. Can someone explain to me what this is? Because I have the slightest idea and they say that the financial return is good. I got carried away, but I want to know what this is about. That night I had a panic attack to know what to do to pay the bills that are already due, and it was arranged to settle today. My gastritis is attacked. Please explain to me in great detail, I am really a layman. Gratitude,” he wrote.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the model thanked her fans for their support at this time when the financial crisis hit her.

“My loves, I want to thank you so much, but so much for the help I received from many of you. Not only for the financial help, but for the indications of books, testimonies of people who have already gone through what I’m going through. Many criticize me for exposing myself, but these people don’t know what depression is and I don’t wish it on anyone. It’s a little while before the fire is out, I still need some financial help, which I added to the fact that I’m unemployed and lying in bed with no strength all day, no strength to get up,” he published.

