Cristina Mortgua asks for financial help: ‘No strength to get up’ – Famous

Cristina Mortgua is suffering from depression and has asked her followers on social media for financial help (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Cristina Mortgua



, sex symbol of the years



nineteen ninety



, shared an outburst on social networks this Tuesday afternoon (16/11).

Unemployed, she revealed in the



Instagram



who was powerless because of depression and thanked the financial help he received from his followers.

“My loves, I want to thank you so much, but so much, for the help I received from many of you. Not only for the financial help, but for the nominations for books, testimonies of people who have already gone through what I am going through”, he began.

“Many criticized me for exposing myself, but these people don’t know what depression is and I don’t wish it for anyone,” he said.

“It’s a little while before the fire is out. I still need some financial help, which I’ve added to the fact that I’m unemployed and lying in bed with no strength all day. No strength to get up,” he added.

Cristina



She also confessed that, like many famous people on the networks, she hid from her fans the real problems she faced and still faces in her life.

“I gave the face to hit, because I did what many bloggers do: pretend that the Instagram life is wonderful and hide the real problems from you.” Cristina Mortgua

Next, the mother of



Alexandre Mortgua



, the result of the union of his relationship with the former football player



Edmundo



, promised to give more details about what happened in the future.

“I would really like to count on your blessed help. In another post I’ll tell you what happened to me and the dogs. Today, I could really be dead. I only learned about it today through the neighbourhood. I believe there is something more to it. It’s a depression, but I’ll be honest and tell you the details,” he declared.

“May my exhibition be to save lives. I would like to thank you once again if you can still help me. It’s just a moment away. A tender kiss”, he concluded



Mortuary



.

Check out the full outburst below: