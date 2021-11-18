Cruzeiro criticizes Remo’s stance in the case of racial injury | Sport Para | Online Diary

Cruzeiro broke the silence after three weeks and this Thursday (18th) released an official note about the case of racism that happened in the match against Remo, by Série B, on October 29, against Jefferson.

In one of the remista team’s celebrations, in the victory by 3-1 against Minas Gerais in Série B, the forward was called “monkey” by a fan at Arena Independência.

After that, the president of the Clube do denounced the act of racism to the STJD.

The club stated that the note was only released at this time due to an internal investigation and that, initially, it only opted to act on social networks, with the awareness campaign.

In addition, the club informed that, since the event, it has been in contact with the president of Remo to offer help in handling the case.

CHECK THE NOTE

“We, from Cruzeiro, have been working incessantly to raise awareness against racism and this has been exposed in recent actions and campaigns. The mere fact that there is a possibility that something was said in this sense in a game under our command made , even before being demanded and/or being sure of any speech, we proactively addressed the matter on our social networks. Even though we are sure that nothing has been said by any member of its technical committee or board, we prefer to act. was clear and that there was no unequivocal proof of the words uttered, at that moment, the doubt was enough for us, from Cruzeiro, to decide to act.

In fact, we would do it again, because we don’t wait for open racism to act. A meager spark of racism is enough for anyone to fight against. Even though it is an isolated fact, without the participation of Cruzeiro, it is worth remembering, we still tried, in practical action, to identify with Arena Independência who would have acted in this regard.

More than that, the management of Cruzeiro, in the figure of its president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, as soon as it became aware of the situation, made a point of immediately contacting the president of Clube do Remo, in order to offer all the possible structure so that, together , let us give an example of action against racism. The president of the club from Pará, however, did not even respond to Cruzeiro, having chosen to present a notice of infringement to the STJD, preferring to turn an opportunity for discussion crucial to the development and evolution of our society into an attempt to harm an opponent’s sport. We trust the Sports Justice and we are convinced that the facts will be duly clarified there.”

Racial insult is a crime in Brazil, and is provided for in article 140 of the Brazilian Penal Code, with a penalty of 1 to 3 years of imprisonment.