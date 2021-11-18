Cuiabá wins Inter with Elton’s goal and gains more breath in Serie A – 11/17/2021

With a goal from center forward Elton, former Corinthians, Flamengo, Vasco, among others, Cuiabá beat Inter, today (17), for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The score 1-0, at Arena Pantanal, makes the home team move away from the relegation zone — a fight that involves the arch-rivals of Colorado, Grêmio.

With 42 points, Cuiabá is six points away from the drop line. The condition, however, can change with the completion of the round. Colorado, in turn, remains with 47 and does not enter the G6

Cuiabá has a new appointment on Sunday (21), against Bahia. Inter returns to the field on Saturday (20), to face Flamengo.

It went well: Elton comes in to score

Elton had just joined when he had the chance to take a penalty. With peace of mind, the experienced 36-year-old forward put it on the net.

Bad: Caio Vidal doesn’t take a chance

Caio Vidal was chosen to start as a starter in Edenilson’s vacancy, but he didn’t have the best performance. By wasting several sprints and missing passes, he stopped Inter’s offensive creation.

Edenilson starts at the bank

Edenilson arrived from Argentina, where he was serving with the Brazilian team, in the morning. In the evening, Diego Aguirre opted to start with him on the bench. Caio Vidal was the substitute, but he was unable to maintain the level of performance of the owner of the position. In the second stage, Ed entered and improved the team’s performance.

The Cuiabá Game: Insistence and Chances

Cuiabá insisted a lot. Although they couldn’t create large spaces, due to Inter’s defensive posture, the home team even had opportunities, with Max, Jenison and Clayson. Mainly on the sides, he threatened the goal of Marcelo Lomba with dangerous crosses and some conclusions. In the second half, he got a penalty to open the scoring.

Inter’s Game: Team Stuck and Uncreated

Inter were stuck on the field for most of the game. Without Lindoso and Taison, the exit of the ball and the last pass were badly affected. It remained to use the plays by the sides to look for Yuri Alberto in the area. The posture, still, always preferred to defend and leave for the game only on the counterattack.

Inter in black, Cuiabá in green

Inter used the uniform in combating racism. For the first time, the team from Rio Grande do Sul played all in black and signed a message to fight discrimination. Cuiabá, with its traditional green uniform, leaving the tone of the shirts similar in the television broadcast.

DATASHEET

CUIABÁ 1 X 0 INTERNATIONAL

Date: 11/17/2021 (Wednesday)

Local: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR)

Helpers: Rafael Trombeta and Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (both from PR)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

yellow cards: Paulo Victor (INT); Elton, Yuri, Clayson, Anderson Conceição (CUI);

goals: Elton, from Cuiabá, at 23 minutes into the second half;

CUIABA

Walter; João Lucas, Alan Empereur, Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Pepê and Rafael Gava (Yuri); Max (Felipe Marques), Clayson (Anderson Conceição) and Jenison (Elton).

Technician: Jorginho

INTERNATIONAL

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Hector), Mercado, Méndez and Paulo Victor (Thausan Lara); Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny (Cadorini), Patrick, Palacios (Juan Cuesta) and Caio Vidal (Edenilson); Yuri Alberto.

Technician: Diego Aguirre