Cuiabá x International LIVE (0-0) | 11/17/2021

19:58 12 minutes ago

Paulo Roberto Alves Junior closes the first stage in Cuiabá

19:58 12 minutes ago

55′ Uendel play in the area, market makes the cut

19:57 13 minutes ago

55′ Extra time due to service to Cuiabá player

19:57 13 minutes ago

54′ Alan Empereur falls down sitting on the lawn and puts his hand on his right knee

19:57 13 minutes ago

53′ Individual play of clayson, who hits and Inter goalkeeper catches

19:56 13 minutes ago

50′ Rafael Gava receives from Max, submits and Lomba saves Inter

19:56 14 minutes ago

48′ After a good play on the left, Max first grabs at the entrance to the area and kicks away

19:56 14 minutes ago

47′ John Lucas fills his foot with a kick from outside the area and Marcelo Lomba makes the save in two periods

19:56 14 minutes ago

19:56 14 minutes ago

44′ Paulo Victor swings the ball into the box, Golden dodges and walter catches

19:55 15 minutes ago

42′ João Lucas crosses, Pepê splits with Bruno Méndez and uruguayan wins the dispute

19:55 15 minutes ago

40′ Uendel takes a corner kick in the area, Empereur takes the cone, Paulão goes up together with Mercado and Lomba makes the defense

19:54 16 minutes ago

39′ Yuri Alberto cross brace of Paulo Victor, nods and Walter stays with her

19:54 16 minutes ago

35′ Uendel raises towards Jenison within the area, market takes off head

19:37 32 minutes ago

34′. Paulo Vitor, Inter side, who brought down João Lucas

19:37 33 minutes ago

29′ After a move by Max, Clayson tests Lomba with a shot from the edge of the area that goes straight out

19:31 39 minutes ago

28′ About eight minutes of stoppage

19:27 43 minutes ago

20′ Lack of lighting in one of the Pantanal Arena reflectors

19:21 an hour ago

18′ Jenison hits a cross with a southpaw, but he catches the ball badly and defense cuts it off.

19:15 an hour ago

14′ Jenison climbs higher than everyone else and deflects a corner kick by Uendel over the goal

19:14 an hour ago

11′ Clayson’s individual play that Alan Empereur finishes, stamps the defense and players complain, but referee orders to continue

19:13 an hour ago

9′ After an error in the ball, Caio Vidal hits cross and the ball goes out without scaring Walter

19:12 an hour ago

7′ Saravia crosses for Patrick, who heads into the corner and Walter defends, but refereeing pointed out an irregular position in the Colorado attack

19:09 an hour ago

5′ João Lucas escapes on the right, clears the mark, Clayson shoots and wins a corner. Rafael Gava snake and strip defense

19:08 an hour ago

4′ Uendel goes down the left, the ball touches Saravia and goes out the end line. After a corner kick, the ball is raised in the area and Dourado moves away

19:03 an hour ago

00 Whistle the referee!

19:02 an hour ago

In a moment the ball will roll in the Pantanal Arena

6:24 pm 2 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL CONFIRMED

6:03 pm 2 hours ago

CUIABÁ CLIMBED

18:00 2 hours ago

17:55 2 hours ago

5:50 pm 2 hours ago

Goodnight! We’re back with the latest news, behind-the-scenes information, lineups and everything you need to know about this clash that rocks the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship tonight in Cuiabá.

5:45 pm 2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Cuiabá vs Internacional game on TV in real time?

Game: Cuiabá vs International
Championship: Brasileirão 2021
Round: 33rd
Date: 11/17/2021
Time: 19h
Location: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá-MT
Where to watch: SportTV, Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

5:40 pm 3 hours ago

When is the Cuiabá vs Internacional game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

Anyone who wants to follow this clash between Cuiabá and Internacional can access Premiere or watch it on SporTV. In addition, you can check all the details in real time here in the minute by minute of VAVEL.

5:35 pm 3 hours ago

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior
Assistant Referee 1: Rafael Trumpet
Assistant Referee 2: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer
Fourth referee: Rafael Odilio Ramos dos Santos
Field Analyst: Edilson Ramos da Mata
Video Arbitrator (VAR): Elmo Alves Resende Cunha
Video Referee Assistant (AVAR): Leone Carvalho Rocha
VAR Observer: Paulo Jorge Alves

5:30 pm 3 hours ago

Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Empereur and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Pepê and Rafael Gava (Camilo); Clayson, Max and Jenison.
Technician: Jorge.

5:25 pm 3 hours ago

Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Gabriel Mercado) and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson (Caio Vidal), Carlos Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.
Technician: Diego Aguirre.

5:20 pm 3 hours ago

5:15 pm 3 hours ago

5:10 pm 3 hours ago

5:05 pm 3 hours ago

5:00 pm 3 hours ago

Athletico-PR 0-1 Atletico-MG
3-0 RB Bragantino Guild
Santos x Chapecoense
America-MG x Atlético-GO
Cuiabá x International
Fortaleza x Ceará
Palm trees x São Paulo
Youth x Fluminense
Flamengo x Corinthians
Sport x Bahia

4:55 pm 3 hours ago

Welcome to the Cuiabá x Internacional broadcast by Brasileirão

Hello supporter and supporter! Today is Brasileirão and tonight there is Cuiabá and Internacional direct from Arena Pantanal, in Mato Grosso, at 7pm (Brasilia time).