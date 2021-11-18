Cuiabá x International LIVE (0-0) | 11/17/2021

1st half numbers: Cuiabá 0-0 Internacional
Ball possession: 62.9% x 37.1%
Correct passes: 272-107
Finishes: 12-2
Shots on goal: 3-2
Trips: 8-6
Intercepts: 3-2
Crossroads: 18-9
Dribbles: 10-2
Corners: 5-1
Defenses: 3-11
Absences: 7-8
Impediments: 0-1
Yellow cards: 0-1
Red cards: 0-0
Break
Paulo Roberto Alves Junior closes the first stage in Cuiabá
another crossing
55′ Uendel play in the area, market makes the cut
one more minute
55′ Extra time due to service to Cuiabá player
Felt
54′ Alan Empereur falls down sitting on the lawn and puts his hand on his right knee
it fit
53′ Individual play of clayson, who hits and Inter goalkeeper catches
Uhhhhh
50′ Rafael Gava receives from Max, submits and Lomba saves Inter
isolated
48′ After a good play on the left, Max first grabs at the entrance to the area and kicks away
bang
47′ John Lucas fills his foot with a kick from outside the area and Marcelo Lomba makes the save in two periods
additions
There and here
44′ Paulo Victor swings the ball into the box, Golden dodges and walter catches
shower
42′ João Lucas crosses, Pepê splits with Bruno Méndez and uruguayan wins the dispute
No danger
40′ Uendel takes a corner kick in the area, Empereur takes the cone, Paulão goes up together with Mercado and Lomba makes the defense
look at the top scorer there
39′ Yuri Alberto cross brace of Paulo Victor, nods and Walter stays with her
from above
35′ Uendel raises towards Jenison within the area, market takes off head
Yellow card
34′. Paulo Vitor, Inter side, who brought down João Lucas
It was close
29′ After a move by Max, Clayson tests Lomba with a shot from the edge of the area that goes straight out
Rolling ball
28′ About eight minutes of stoppage
game stopped
20′ Lack of lighting in one of the Pantanal Arena reflectors
again he
18′ Jenison hits a cross with a southpaw, but he catches the ball badly and defense cuts it off.
went up too much
14′ Jenison climbs higher than everyone else and deflects a corner kick by Uendel over the goal
asked for a penalty
11′ Clayson’s individual play that Alan Empereur finishes, stamps the defense and players complain, but referee orders to continue
good arrival
9′ After an error in the ball, Caio Vidal hits cross and the ball goes out without scaring Walter
prevented
7′ Saravia crosses for Patrick, who heads into the corner and Walter defends, but refereeing pointed out an irregular position in the Colorado attack
on the other side
5′ João Lucas escapes on the right, clears the mark, Clayson shoots and wins a corner. Rafael Gava snake and strip defense
helping the defense
4′ Uendel goes down the left, the ball touches Saravia and goes out the end line. After a corner kick, the ball is raised in the area and Dourado moves away
STARTED
00 Whistle the referee!
Field teams
In a moment the ball will roll in the Pantanal Arena
INTERNATIONAL CONFIRMED
CUIABÁ CLIMBED
Arrival of the Golden
not racism
WE ARE LIVE
Goodnight! We’re back with the latest news, behind-the-scenes information, lineups and everything you need to know about this clash that rocks the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship tonight in Cuiabá.
Where and how to watch the Cuiabá vs Internacional game on TV in real time?
Game: Cuiabá vs International
Championship: Brasileirão 2021
Round: 33rd
Date: 11/17/2021
Time: 19h
Location: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá-MT
Where to watch: SportTV, Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
When is the Cuiabá vs Internacional game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Anyone who wants to follow this clash between Cuiabá and Internacional can access Premiere or watch it on SporTV. In addition, you can check all the details in real time here in the minute by minute of VAVEL.
Arbitration
Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior
Assistant Referee 1: Rafael Trumpet
Assistant Referee 2: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer
Fourth referee: Rafael Odilio Ramos dos Santos
Field Analyst: Edilson Ramos da Mata
Video Arbitrator (VAR): Elmo Alves Resende Cunha
Video Referee Assistant (AVAR): Leone Carvalho Rocha
VAR Observer: Paulo Jorge Alves
Probable squad from Cuiabá
Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Empereur and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Pepê and Rafael Gava (Camilo); Clayson, Max and Jenison.
Technician: Jorge.
Probable international lineup
Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Gabriel Mercado) and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson (Caio Vidal), Carlos Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.
Technician: Diego Aguirre.
Problems in Cuiabá
Embezzlements and news from Inter
Time Tunnel
Classification
round games
Athletico-PR 0-1 Atletico-MG
3-0 RB Bragantino Guild
Santos x Chapecoense
America-MG x Atlético-GO
Cuiabá x International
Fortaleza x Ceará
Palm trees x São Paulo
Youth x Fluminense
Flamengo x Corinthians
Sport x Bahia
Welcome to the Cuiabá x Internacional broadcast by Brasileirão
Hello supporter and supporter! Today is Brasileirão and tonight there is Cuiabá and Internacional direct from Arena Pantanal, in Mato Grosso, at 7pm (Brasilia time).