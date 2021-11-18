Cuiabá x International LIVE (0-0) | 11/17/2021

Paulo Roberto Alves Junior closes the first stage in Cuiabá

55′ Uendel play in the area, market makes the cut

55′ Extra time due to service to Cuiabá player

54′ Alan Empereur falls down sitting on the lawn and puts his hand on his right knee

53′ Individual play of clayson, who hits and Inter goalkeeper catches

50′ Rafael Gava receives from Max, submits and Lomba saves Inter

48′ After a good play on the left, Max first grabs at the entrance to the area and kicks away

47′ John Lucas fills his foot with a kick from outside the area and Marcelo Lomba makes the save in two periods

44′ Paulo Victor swings the ball into the box, Golden dodges and walter catches

42′ João Lucas crosses, Pepê splits with Bruno Méndez and uruguayan wins the dispute

40′ Uendel takes a corner kick in the area, Empereur takes the cone, Paulão goes up together with Mercado and Lomba makes the defense

39′ Yuri Alberto cross brace of Paulo Victor, nods and Walter stays with her

35′ Uendel raises towards Jenison within the area, market takes off head

34′. Paulo Vitor, Inter side, who brought down João Lucas

29′ After a move by Max, Clayson tests Lomba with a shot from the edge of the area that goes straight out

28′ About eight minutes of stoppage

20′ Lack of lighting in one of the Pantanal Arena reflectors

18′ Jenison hits a cross with a southpaw, but he catches the ball badly and defense cuts it off.

14′ Jenison climbs higher than everyone else and deflects a corner kick by Uendel over the goal

11′ Clayson’s individual play that Alan Empereur finishes, stamps the defense and players complain, but referee orders to continue

9′ After an error in the ball, Caio Vidal hits cross and the ball goes out without scaring Walter

7′ Saravia crosses for Patrick, who heads into the corner and Walter defends, but refereeing pointed out an irregular position in the Colorado attack

5′ João Lucas escapes on the right, clears the mark, Clayson shoots and wins a corner. Rafael Gava snake and strip defense

4′ Uendel goes down the left, the ball touches Saravia and goes out the end line. After a corner kick, the ball is raised in the area and Dourado moves away

00 Whistle the referee!

In a moment the ball will roll in the Pantanal Arena

Goodnight! We’re back with the latest news, behind-the-scenes information, lineups and everything you need to know about this clash that rocks the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship tonight in Cuiabá.

Game: Cuiabá vs International

Championship: Brasileirão 2021

Round: 33rd

Date: 11/17/2021

Time: 19h

Location: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá-MT

Where to watch: SportTV, Premiere

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

Anyone who wants to follow this clash between Cuiabá and Internacional can access Premiere or watch it on SporTV. In addition, you can check all the details in real time here in the minute by minute of VAVEL.

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior

Assistant Referee 1: Rafael Trumpet

Assistant Referee 2: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer

Fourth referee: Rafael Odilio Ramos dos Santos

Field Analyst: Edilson Ramos da Mata

Video Arbitrator (VAR): Elmo Alves Resende Cunha

Video Referee Assistant (AVAR): Leone Carvalho Rocha

VAR Observer: Paulo Jorge Alves

Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Empereur and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Pepê and Rafael Gava (Camilo); Clayson, Max and Jenison.

Technician: Jorge.

Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Kaique Rocha (Gabriel Mercado) and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson (Caio Vidal), Carlos Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Technician: Diego Aguirre.

