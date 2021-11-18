Daniel Alves says he doesn’t care about salary and focuses on the Seleção: “Being at Barcelona increases chances” | spanish football

– This club gave me everything I have. I didn’t see myself under obligation, but I had the pleasure of coming to help. When you want it, you understand – said Daniel.

“People’s focus is on salary, but for me it’s not important. It’s not time to think about it, it’s time to go back and help Barça. And be part of the transformation”, he declared.

It is worth stressing that Daniel, 38, made an agreement with São Paulo in his early termination with the São Paulo club. Tricolor has committed to pay 60 installments of R$ 400 thousand, totaling R$ 24 million. The debt with the right-back starts to be paid from January of next year.

The full-back started training at Barça at the beginning of this week, but will only be able to debut in 2022. The contract is until the end of the current season, in June, but with the option of renewal for another year. And the Brazilian’s main objective is to be at the World Cup in Qatar. Daniel believes his return to the Catalan team is an asset.

“I believe that the fact that I’m here today increases my chances a little depending on what I do here at Barcelona”, he analyzed.

– I’m going to try to increase these chances here, increase the chances of being in the World Cup, of being called up, being an option, doing what I’ve done until today, working hard, 100% committed to the cause and the objective – he said. Daniel.

The lateral was in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Cup. In South Africa, he started as a reserve and won a spot in the starting lineup in the final round of the group stage. At the World Cup in Brazil, he went into reserve in the quarterfinals. In 2018, he had chances to be the captain of the national team in Russia, but an injury took him out of the tournament.

Daniel Alves has 119 games for Brazil and is only behind Cafu and Roberto Carlos in the list of players who most often wore the national team’s shirt. His last match for Tite’s team was in the 2019 Copa America final against Peru. He, however, was called up in May for two qualifiers and this year’s continental tournament, but was cut after a knee injury.