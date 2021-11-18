Daniel Alves will have to pay a million dollar fine if he leaves Barça, says newspaper – 11/18/2021

Back at Barcelona after five years, Daniel Alves signed a contract and was welcomed with open arms during his presentation at the Camp Nou yesterday (17th). The bond is for only seven months, but with a fine of 100 million euros (about R$630 million) —according to Spanish radio RAC1.

The full-back arrives at Barça receiving the lowest salary in the squad, but with a million dollar fine if he wants to leave the club before June 2022. Also according to the local press, the contract does not provide for automatic renewal, but both the player and the club treat these details naturally and see the extension of the contract as natural if the performance is good.

“It’s not a concern. I’ll come until June, I count on it until then. And then we can talk about everything, we have to see the results. It’s like a school exam: if I get a 4 or 5 I know I’m suspended; I need a grade high to continue, otherwise I’ll pack my bags in June,” said Daniel Alves himself in his presentation.

Before Barça, the full-back was free on the market since his break with São Paulo, two months ago. He left Morumbi as the creditor of a million dollar debt that will be paid over the next five years, at around R$ 400 thousand per month

At 38, Daniel Alves has not played since September 9, when he played for the Brazilian national team in a qualifying match. He still has no forecast for his debut for Barcelona, ​​a club he defended for eight years and in which he achieved the greatest success of his career.