Daughter of Marília Mendonça pilot says she’s going to sue Cemig by accident | Federal District

The plane hit a cable from a company distribution tower in Piedade de Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley, before crashing.

According to Vitória Medeiros, 19, the space was not properly signposted. The five people aboard the plane were killed.

“If there were this signage, everything could be different and this will be important mainly to protect the lives of other people in case there is an emergency”, posted the young woman on the social network.

In a statement, Cemig informed that “the Distribution Line reached by the aircraft with the prefix PT-ONJ, is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome, pursuant to the specific Ordinance of the Department of Airspace Control (DECEA), of the Brazilian Air Force Command”.

According to the company, the Brazilian Technical Standards and the regulations in force are strictly adhered to (see full note below).

The accident took place in the afternoon of November 5th and is being investigated. Pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior was 56 years old and had lived in the Federal District for 30 years. He left three children.

In addition to the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros and the singer Marília Mendonça, the co-pilot, Tarciso Viana, also died; producer Henrique Ribeiro; and Marília’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho.

Infographic shows the location of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça

“Cemig clarifies that the Distribution Line hit by the aircraft with the prefix PT-ONJ, in yesterday’s tragic accident, is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome, pursuant to a specific Ordinance of the Department of Airspace Control (DECEA), of the Brazilian Aeronautics Command (as shown in the image already released by Cemig).

We reiterate that Cemig strictly follows the Brazilian Technical Standards and the regulations in force in all of its projects.

Signaling through orange spheres is required for towers in specific situations, including being within an aerodrome protection zone, which is not the case for the tower that had its cable hit.

Investigations by the competent authorities will clarify the causes of the accident. The Company once again regrets this tragic accident and sympathizes with the victims’ relatives and friends.”

