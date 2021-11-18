Daughter of Marília Mendonça pilot to sue company after accident

the plane crash in which Marília Mendonça died had 4 more victims, including the pilot of the aircraft: Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior.

Her daughter, Vitória de Medeiros, paid homage to her father, and according to a column on the website Metrópoles Grande Angular (by Lilian Tahan with Isadora Teixeira), she intends to sue Cemig (Companhia Energética de MG) for the accident with her father and the singer.

For the column, Vitória’s lawyer, Sérgio Alonso, specialized in aeronautical law, the tragedy may have been caused by the lack of signaling of the energy towers, in which one of them had its cable hit by the plane in Caratinga.

“If this net had not been there, or if it had been signposted, the accident would not have happened. The cause of the accident was the unsigned network”, said the lawyer to the website.

Cemig says the tower was outside the protection zone. But, regardless of that, as it is a line that is on the final stretch of the aerodrome and that interferes with traffic, it would have to signal, regardless of the protection zone. Anyone who works with electricity and creates risks has to be careful with others”.

“Since they want to make the commander guilty of this, the daughter is going to sue Cemig, even to defend her father’s honor”, ​​concluded Sérgio Alonso.

NOTE FROM CEMIG

Metrópoles contacted Cemig, which sent a note saying that the distribution line reached by Marília Mendonça’s aircraft “is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome”, guaranteeing that “the investigations by the competent authorities will clarify the causes of the accident”.

“Cemig clarifies that the Distribution Line hit by the PT-ONJ prefix aircraft in the tragic accident is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome, pursuant to a specific Ordinance of the Airspace Control Department (DECEA), of the Air Force Command Brazilian (as shown in the image already released by Cemig).

We reiterate that Cemig strictly follows the Brazilian Technical Standards and the regulations in force in all of its projects.

Signaling through orange spheres is required for towers in specific situations, including being within an aerodrome protection zone, which is not the case for the tower that had its cable hit.

Cemig also informs that the obstacles listed in the NOTAM do not refer to the distribution tower that had the cable hit. One of these obstacles is another tower that belongs to Cemig and has orange signaling spheres, as it is within the Aerodrome’s protection zone, in accordance with Brazilian Technical Norms and current regulations.

Investigations by the competent authorities will clarify the causes of the accident. The Company once again regrets this tragic accident and sympathizes with the victims’ relatives and friends”.

