Daughter of Marília Mendonça’s pilot to sue Cemig: ‘Protecting other people’

Vitória Medeiros, the daughter of pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, who commanded the plane that crashed while carrying the singer Marília Mendonça as far as Caratinga (MG), it will sue Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) for the lack of signaling in the distribution tower where the plane crashed before landing. The information is from UOL.

The young woman commented in her stories on Instagram about the lawsuit she will file against Cemig.

“About this process, I only have one thing to say for now. If it had this signage, everything could be different. And that will be important now too, to protect the lives of other people, in case of an emergency”, said the young woman.

For Vitória’s defense, Cemig must be held responsible for the fatality that ended up taking the life of the singer and four other people.

“If this high voltage network were not within a radius of 5 km from the airport (outside the protection zone) or if it had been signposted, the accident would not have occurred,” lawyer Sérgio Alonso told UOL.

