Day enters Wikipedia description of dog snake

Dayane Mello, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the “affectionate nickname” of “canine snake” from Rico Melquiades, with whom he has been fighting a fight in rural reality.

The term gained repercussions on social networks, and today the Wikipedia page dedicated to the snake has been changed, with the model, the comedian and even Rodrigo Carelli, the program’s director, being included in the description.

In the note, right after information such as the occurrence of the snake and characteristics, Dayane Mello is presented as “another famous specimen of the canine snake” in the Brazilian fauna, with references to the formation of the ninth garden on the last night, to a speech in which the model she said she didn’t feel Brazilian and until the episode where she cut Rico’s jacket with a knife:

First found on an expedition in Itapecerica da Serra on November 17, 2021, by explorer Rico Melquiades, the snake was named Dayane Mello. Although it is a specimen that calls itself European, the canine snake is Brazilian, having as characteristics the deceit, arrogance and a lot of envy of the other females that inhabit its surroundings. The Brazilian canine snake, unlike its relatives, is famous for its main weapon, which is a knife that is used in moments of emotional lack of control, where it ends up destroying other people’s clothing, but it is harmless and easily slaughtered, having not yet been extinct from the fauna of Itapecerica due to the protection of its owner, Carelli (who will never be Boninho).

aggressive snake

Caninana is a kind of aggressive snake, it can scare, but it doesn’t have any kind of venom and can reach a maximum of 2.50 in length.

“It feeds on rodents and bird eggs. It is a snake that can bite and the bite hurts, but there is absolutely no danger, of course it can get infected, but there is no poison,” explained the specialist in zoology at the University of São Paulo (USP), Miguel Trefaut Rodrigues.

According to the specialist, the canine is a snake that usually crawls for several kilometers in search of food, but it is always in the forest surroundings. “Eventually, she might even show up indoors,” he said.

The canine snake became famous in ‘A Fazenda 13’ Image: Marcelo Duarte/Disclosure

“I saw it in a soap opera”

Rico revealed that the idea of ​​calling Dayane Mello a canine snake came from a soap opera he was watching. During a conversation in the tree house with Marina Ferrari, the businesswoman questioned the ‘loving nickname’ and Rico said that he didn’t know anything about the animal.

“I know anaconda, rattlesnake and snake, there’s that in TikTok, right?”, Marina began when asking about the snake, and the comedian replied:

Tell you the truth, it was a soap opera that had hunters, a lamp, Maria Bonita… Then they called the woman a dog snake, ‘your dog snake’, then I think this dog snake was a very poisonous snake , revealed Rico Melquiades.

‘OK. You don’t even know that right?”, said Mari, laughing. “It was in the soap opera that the dog snake was mentioned,” explained the influencer again.

Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 8 Liziane came out on the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 8 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 8 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 8 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus 5 / 8 Lary was the 5th eliminated Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm Play/Playplus 6 / 8 Tati was the 6th eliminated Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden. Play/Playplus 7 / 8 Erasmus was the 7th eliminated Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 8 / 8 Tiago was the 8th eliminated Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall… Play/Playplus