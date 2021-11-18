Day enters Wikipedia description of dog snake

Dayane Mello, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the “affectionate nickname” of “canine snake” from Rico Melquiades, with whom he has been fighting a fight in rural reality.
The term gained repercussions on social networks, and today the Wikipedia page dedicated to the snake has been changed, with the model, the comedian and even Rodrigo Carelli, the program’s director, being included in the description.
In the note, right after information such as the occurrence of the snake and characteristics, Dayane Mello is presented as “another famous specimen of the canine snake” in the Brazilian fauna, with references to the formation of the ninth garden on the last night, to a speech in which the model she said she didn’t feel Brazilian and until the episode where she cut Rico’s jacket with a knife:
First found on an expedition in Itapecerica da Serra on November 17, 2021, by explorer Rico Melquiades, the snake was named Dayane Mello. Although it is a specimen that calls itself European, the canine snake is Brazilian, having as characteristics the deceit, arrogance and a lot of envy of the other females that inhabit its surroundings. The Brazilian canine snake, unlike its relatives, is famous for its main weapon, which is a knife that is used in moments of emotional lack of control, where it ends up destroying other people’s clothing, but it is harmless and easily slaughtered, having not yet been extinct from the fauna of Itapecerica due to the protection of its owner, Carelli (who will never be Boninho).
aggressive snake
Caninana is a kind of aggressive snake, it can scare, but it doesn’t have any kind of venom and can reach a maximum of 2.50 in length.
“It feeds on rodents and bird eggs. It is a snake that can bite and the bite hurts, but there is absolutely no danger, of course it can get infected, but there is no poison,” explained the specialist in zoology at the University of São Paulo (USP), Miguel Trefaut Rodrigues.
According to the specialist, the canine is a snake that usually crawls for several kilometers in search of food, but it is always in the forest surroundings. “Eventually, she might even show up indoors,” he said.
“I saw it in a soap opera”
Rico revealed that the idea of calling Dayane Mello a canine snake came from a soap opera he was watching. During a conversation in the tree house with Marina Ferrari, the businesswoman questioned the ‘loving nickname’ and Rico said that he didn’t know anything about the animal.
“I know anaconda, rattlesnake and snake, there’s that in TikTok, right?”, Marina began when asking about the snake, and the comedian replied:
Tell you the truth, it was a soap opera that had hunters, a lamp, Maria Bonita… Then they called the woman a dog snake, ‘your dog snake’, then I think this dog snake was a very poisonous snake, revealed Rico Melquiades.
‘OK. You don’t even know that right?”, said Mari, laughing. “It was in the soap opera that the dog snake was mentioned,” explained the influencer again.
