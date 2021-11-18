Day reveals the reason for Medrado’s departure and cites Borel

Dayane Mello told Aline Mineiro that Medrado gave up on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) for not wanting to take care of the animals. During a chat with the ex-panicat in the kitchen, the model said that the rapper could not stand the functions and even cited the departure of Nego do Borel.

“How’s Medrado doing? You know she gave up because of the animals, right?”, said Day. “I don’t think it was 100% because of the animals,” replied Aline.

More or less because when I made the horse with her, she didn’t even want to touch the horse. She said: ‘Me? Am I going to stay here having to take care of a lot of animals?’

Surprised by Day’s statement, the ex-panicat said she didn’t think that was the reason. “She took a picture. She took beautiful pictures with the horse. I don’t understand, it doesn’t make sense.”

And is? But then she saw the cows, the pigs… There are people who are afraid, right? I think she would still be here if she had stayed. I think she was very strong, much preferred. Nego too, if he didn’t get ready…

When quoting the singer – eliminated on suspicion of rape of vulnerable against Dayane Mello -, Aline interrupted saying not to know what the artist had done and the model smiled in a mocking tone:

out there we will know

Understand what happened to Medrado

In the second week of the reality show, Medrado rang the bell for the first time, soon after unburdening to Aline Mineiro that he wanted to leave the program after receiving an ultimatum from MC Gui about the singer’s friendship with Dayane Mello, a disaffection of the singer in the house.

On the same day, the singer rang the bell for the second time, and was supported by Aline, Dayane Mello and Gui Araujo. The images showed the pawn approaching the bell and the two fellows in confinement trying to stop him.

Then the camera’s signal was cut off on RecordTV’s streaming platform PlayPlus, prompting complaints from fans of the reality show.

Shortly after having a conflict with Tati Quebra Barraco in the pantry, the rapper decided to ring the bell again, giving up on the program.

Medrado explained what made her think about giving up, citing her fight with Rico Melquiades and the opinion of other pawns about her friendship with Dayane Mello.

“Together with everything, people think I’m a bitch, people think I’m going to f*ck outside because I’m hanging out with Dayane. Then I freaked out,” he told Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos.

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado gives up on rural reality Image: Playback/RecordTV

The expulsion of Nego do Borel

The funkeiro was kicked out of the show after sleeping with Dayane Mello drunk. Borel is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane.

Record TV stated in a statement that it mobilized “a multidisciplinary team” to analyze the denounced images, in addition to listening to Dayane and the other pedestrians for “a fair decision-making”.

“In light of the facts established, the direction of Record TV decided to withdraw Nego do Borel from the competition. All details will be clarified to the public in this Saturday’s program”, completed the statement from the station, which is still investigating whether the spot will be replaced.

According to information received by the UOL, pressure from sponsors and consultation with the channel’s legal department weighed in the decision.

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel Image: Playback/Playplus