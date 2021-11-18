Dayane says he hopes for Aline’s elimination in the 9th field

After living a romance with Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dayane Mello declared, at dawn today, that he is rooting for the ex-panicat’s elimination from the reality show’s ninth farm.

The model stated that her experience in the game has been frustrating for having picked fights from people who are relating to their game rivals and said that the departure of Aline Mineiro will not be missed.

I have it very clear. It’s one thing for you to play and some things aren’t cool, such and fights, another thing is for you to belittle and humiliate. This I will not forgive, there is no forgiveness. If Aline too, if she leaves tomorrow, I don’t care, I don’t care. So is Sol. I do buy from people I love and like. I bought a fight from Aline, from Rico and I only took it there. I’ll keep taking that place because I’m like that. I see some attitudes, like if you want to talk to Rico and feel happy about it, you can do it, but I’m not going back.

“Friend, stop being crazy. I was just going to a test”, snapped Valentina Francavilla, making it clear that she only had a cordial contact with Rico Melquiades so as not to have friction on RecordTV live>

Dayane Mello classified Aline Mineiro as a traitor for never having defended her from pedestrian attacks inside the headquarters. She even mocked the boy for having the reputation of being good.

I don’t see anything nice, I don’t see anything real about this girl. So, like that, she is now kissing Bil and Marina. Like, like, she’s going to suit her right now, got it? She always thought I was the villain, that I was the black sheep, that I spoke ill of others, that everything I thought had no connection, no sense. Why? Because I said things very clearly and it bothers people. If she leaves, I’m not worried. I want her to leave, I want one of you to leave.

The model also praised Valentina Francavilla for acting with her heart in the game and not having approached the people who detonated her in her life.

You, regardless of whether you took a stand or not, fought or not, you were you, you were true, you are here with your heart, with your defects and qualities. People here don’t want to show her faults. It’s very easy to judge only the faults of others, but to show the whole of Brazil that we are perfect? Does Brazil love the perfect? Wonderland?

Finally, Dayane was keen to emphasize that he will not change his mindset to please anyone in “The Farm 2021”.

Until the day I leave this house, I will not change my attitude towards these two people, towards these three people. The other one humiliated you, I bought Rico’s fight and she didn’t care for you and me. The girl humiliated me, humiliated you and she is licking the boy. So, that’s it, friend, each one with their choices. I will not change. I bought fights from everyone and I just fucked up, I just took it to that little place.

“Friend, while I’m here, I’ll defend you until the end,” promised Valentina.