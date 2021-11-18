Days numbered: how Honda Fit and Civic will be in the second-hand market – 11/18/2021

I don’t remember any time in our automotive history that so many important models were no longer offered by their manufacturers. The most recent cases are of two Hondas established in our market, Fit and Civic.

It’s true that both had not been selling well in recent years, even before the pandemic. According to Fenabrave, federation of concessionaires, Fit and Civic ended the year 2019 in 32nd and 28th positions, respectively. If we go back a few years, we will see that both were better positioned.

Cars didn’t get worse, on the contrary, they were in constant evolution and their generations followed the rest of the world, something that doesn’t always happen with models made here.

It is also not possible to say that they are selling little due to prices, as Honda vehicles have always been positioned with their values ​​above competitors. Perhaps the reason is the lack of interest in these categories, which keep losing space for SUVs.

Honda City 2022 Image: Disclosure

Instead of Fit we will have the launch of the Honda City hatch. Even without knowing the car, I can already predict the quality that has always been present in Hondas, and I hope it does well in the market. It’s possible that it doesn’t have Fit’s intelligent solutions, such as the modular benches that allow you to carry objects of the most different sizes.

The Civic, on the other hand, will not exactly go out of line, but will be imported, as it was in its first years in Brazil, back in the 90s. With that, it could become a vehicle of little interest in the country, with even lower sales, as usual. it was with some of its imported competitors, like the Nissan Sentra for example.

And as we will also have a new generation of Honda City sedan, which will continue to be national, this should take over the market of entry-level Civics, leaving imported only as an option for those who insist on a higher-class car.

are still worth it

The question for many is whether it is still worth considering buying one of these two Honda models. In my opinion, they’re not worth it, unless they’re offered at a good discount to dump the stock.

However, in a recent article published here in UOL Cars, you can no longer find Fits and Civics easily in dealerships. There are even options for versions, indicating that the manufacturer itself took his foot and should not be worried about liquidating the stock.

Considering the prices of these cars, I would consider other options, whether in the used or new market. Between zero km, for example, a Fit EX has values ​​close to a Nissan Versa Advance, which has a stronger engine and more safety equipment, in addition to being more spacious and having been launched recently.

The Civic, on the other hand, has prices close to the Corolla, a safer purchase as it remains online as a national model.

How will they look on the used market

Any Honda is considered a darling in the used car market. It can be any model, in any version, with any type of transmission or color, that shopkeepers love to have in their stocks, because they know they sell like a hot roll in the bakery.

The fact that Fit is out of line and Civic is being imported again should little shake their image, which are recognizably robust cars and require little maintenance, points that are highly valued by those who buy used cars.

To give you an idea, even older generations of them, who no longer share any part with the current ones, continue to be in high demand and are sold at prices above the average in their categories.

For example, if we consider a Fit or a Civic with 15 years of use, they cost around R$30,000, which I consider high, but which the market pays for. These current ones continued to be well regarded and will hardly become marauders in the market.