Delete these 7 apps that Google banned from the play store from your phone

Google banned 7 Android apps from Playstore. However, many people have already downloaded them and should act quickly and ban these applications from their phones as well or risk a Trojan Joker attack.

Because of the ‘Trojan’ Joker malware present in them, Google has removed these 7 apps from the Play Store. Tatyana Shishkova, malware analyst at security company Kaspersky, found that these applications were infected with the ‘Trojan’ Joker malware.

These Android apps can affect your phone’s security and subscribe you to expensive subscription services without your knowledge. By the time you realize it, you’ve already lost a large amount of money.

The Joker malware was first detected in 2019 and has become a common choice for cyber criminals to break into Android users’ phone and steal their money through subscription-based channels.

Even this dangerous malware is difficult to detect by Google’s security systems unless Android users realize something is wrong and cancel unwanted subscriptions they haven’t subscribed to.

Some of the recently blocked apps include EmojiOne Keyboard and Now QRcode Scan with over 50,000 and 10,000 installs respectively.

Danger

The Google Play Store has already removed these apps, but that doesn’t mean they still don’t affect your device and don’t subscribe to fraudulent subscription services that aren’t of interest to you. If you have missed alerts about these apps, be aware and uninstall them immediately.

List

Android apps you need to delete as soon as possible

1. Now QRcode Scan (more than 10,000 installations)

two. EmojiOne Keyboard (more than 50,000 installations)

3. Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper (more than 1,000 installations)

4. Dazzling Keyboard (more than 10 installations)

5. Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer (over 100 installations)

6. Super Hero-Effect (more than 5,000 installations)

7. Classic Emoji Keyboard (more than 5,000 installations)

How to avoid downloading Trojan Joker apps from Google Play Store

The best way to protect your device from malware is not to download apps from unknown developers and to avoid apps with fewer downloads and reviews. As the saying goes, “prevention is better than cure”.

Do not download an application whose description contains spelling and grammatical errors.

If you find any apps on your phone that you haven’t downloaded, please delete them immediately.

If there are any apps on your phone that you haven’t used for 6 months, do a clean sweep and delete them right away.

You can also subscribe to an antivirus service to protect your device from malware attacks. Some of the antivirus protection application services for cyber security can be Avast and AVG.