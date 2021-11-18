Deputies approve ICMS, IPVA, Detran, ITCD and BEC debt renegotiation program in Ceará – PontoPoder

The Legislative Assembly of Ceará approved, on Wednesday (17), a bill by the State Government that creates the program for installment payment of tax debts related to taxes, fees and fines for vehicles and even credit operations carried out by the extinct Bank of the State of Ceará (BEC).

The objective, according to the text’s justification, is to contribute to the economic recovery and try to minimize the impacts suffered, both by the productive sector and by the population, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measure covers debts related to the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), the Tax on the Property of Motor Vehicles (IPVA) and the Tax on Death and Donation Transmission (ITCD), in addition to debts acquired with the State Traffic Department of Ceará State (Detran) and those arising from credit operations carried out by the extinct Bank of the State of Ceará (BEC).

“Saving lives has always been the main purpose pursued by this administration, as it was believed that, with lives saved, we would have the possibility of launching economic stimulus packages, such as the one now under way, with the purpose of recovering economic losses”, justifies the project sent by the state Executive.

To carry out the renegotiation according to the criteria established by the new law, it will also be necessary to give up on legal actions and administrative proceedings involving the debts included in the program. In the text of the law, the debts that fit into the installment program and the formats for renegotiation are detailed.

Check out the rules below:

VAT

The renegotiation program determines the forgiveness of IPVA debts worth up to R$ 200, which have been acquired until December 30, 2020. Fines and interest related to the debt are also forgiven.

In addition, the text also establishes the partial waiver of fines and interest on other IPVA debts acquired until December 30, 2020 – provided that the principal debt and any additions are paid.

In this case, payment can be made in two ways:

In cash or in up to three installments – with a 60% reduction in the fine and late payment interest;

From four to six installments – with a 40% reduction in the fine and late payment interest.

The renegotiation and forgiveness of debts related to the IPVA should impact more than 630 thousand motor vehicles, belonging to more than 545 thousand people – whether individuals or companies.

“This is aimed at favoring the less favored population of our State, who massively own motorcycles and who often use this means of transport for their own work and who find themselves in a situation of more compromised income or even difficulties in entering the market formal”, details the text of the proposal approved by the deputies.

Detran fines and fees

The proposal also provides for the forgiveness of fines and fees (licensing, accommodation and towing a vehicle) drawn up by Detran until December 30, 2020, in the maximum amount of 1,000 Ufirces (Reference Tax Unit of the State of Ceará, equivalent to R$ 4,680.00.

In order to have the debt forgiven, the owner of the vehicle, whether natural or legal, must pay 20% of the amount calculated by December 30, 2020, with the remaining 80% being dismissed.

Fines and Detran-CE fees related to motorcycles of up to 150 cylinder capacity whose value does not exceed R$ 5 thousand will also be forgiven, based on the 2021 IPVA table of the Secretariat of Finance (Sefaz). The measure even covers motorcycles that are seized by the agency.

ICMS and VAT

In the rules for the payment of ICMS debts and the former Tax on Circulation of Goods (ICM), total or partial payment of fines and interest, debts generated until April 30, 2021, are exempted.

The alternatives for paying off debts were divided into two categories and vary according to the number of installments.

1. Debits composed of tax and fine

In cash or in up to three successive installments – with a 100% reduction of the fine and interest on late payment;

From four to 36 installments – with a 95% reduction in fine and interest;

From 37 to 60 installments – with a 90% reduction in fine and interest.

2. Debts composed only of fine

In cash or in up to three installments – with a 90% reduction in the fine and late payment interest;

From four to 36 installments – with 80% reduction in fine and late payment interest;

From 37 to 60 installments – with a 70% reduction in fine and late payment interest.

These installments include debts in installments, registered or not in active debt, including those filed. To be validated, the first installment after the renegotiation must be paid by December 30, 2021.

The text also allows the remission of tax credit related to ICMS and the amnesty of fines, provided the following criteria are followed:

The debt has been acquired by December 31, 2020;

The recipient declares the improper use of its state registration, by the issuer of the Electronic Invoice (NF-e), or does not recognize the operation contained in the invoice or the operation has not been carried out;

The operation has not been manifested, by the recipient of the goods, within 180 days;

The taxpayer must have communicated the situation to the Secretariat of Finance (Sefaz) through an administrative process by October 31, 2021.

ITCD

In the case of the ITCD, the exemption from fines and interest will be partial – provided that the taxpayer has paid the main tax obligation and the additions, when applicable. The debts included in the renegotiation program are those with triggering events until April 30, 2021.

The debt may be paid as follows:

In cash or in up to three installments – with a 50% reduction in the fine and late payment interest;

From four to 12 installments – with a 30% reduction in the fine and late payment interest.

The first installment must also be paid by December 30, 2021.

Debts of the extinct BEC

Debts arising from credit operations carried out by the extinct Bank of the State of Ceará (BEC) may be paid with a 60% reduction of the total updated debt – provided that it is paid in cash or in up to three successive installments.

The value will be monetarily corrected by the variation of the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) until December 1998 and, from January 1999, the variation of the Broad National Consumer Price Index IPCA will be taken into account, with compliance with specific criteria.