Deputy dismisses server after anti-Semitic statements

the state deputy Campos Machado (Avante-SP) dismissed the advisor José Carlos Bernardi, after the journalist suggested that “killing a lot of Jews and appropriating economic power” would be one of the ways for Brazil to get rich. Bernardi’s anti-Semitic statements were made during the Jornal da Manhã da Young Pan News.

“I have always respected the right of opinion of any citizen, including my employees. But I could not help repudiating the unfortunate comment of my advisor, journalist José Carlos Bernardi, offensive to the entire Jewish community, which I greatly respect and admire”, Machado wrote in his personal Twitter account, remembering that he is the author of a state law establishing the Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Thus, I had no choice but to dismiss, today, the aforementioned official from my office,” he concluded.







José Bernardi linked Germany’s economic success to the death of Jews during World War II Photo: Reproduction / Young Pan News / Estadão

On the occasion, Bernardi was discussing with program commentator Amanda Klein about the reception of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during his visit to France, in comparison with the participation of president Jair Bolsonaro in international events, such as the last G-20 summit.

When Amanda Klein defended the German economic development, Bernardi criticized the European country saying that “it is only by assaulting all the Jews that we can get there”. He also suggested that the death and appropriation of the economic power of the Jewish population would be a way to enrich Brazil, as this is how Germany did after World War II.

“You can’t defend that. These ideas are outrageous, reactionary and wrong and misguided,” replied the presenter

On Twitter, Bernardi introduces himself as “a Christian, journalist and social entrepreneur”. He used the personal account on the platform to say that he is a defender of sovereign Brazil and “a follower of Jewish-Christian values”. “They won’t be able to silence my conservative and right-wing voice. The narratives are dismantled one by one with the purest truth. I call on my Audience to amplify and keep the fight against evil active,” he concluded.