Deputy leader in sales in the first fortnight, Hyundai Crete rises in price

THE Hyundai is celebrating an achievement in the first half of November. O SUV Crete not only did it lead in its category, it was the 2nd best-selling vehicle in Brazil in that period, second only to the Chevrolet Onix which, as we have shown, returned to sell at more realistic levels.

Until the 15th, Crete accumulated 3,028 licensed units, but more recent data indicate a total of 3,256 vehicles sold until this Tuesday. It’s more than the VW T-Cross (2,969 cars), Chevrolet Tracker (2,652) and Renegade (1,796), the model that is the leader among SUVs in 2021.

Year to date, Hyundai’s SUV is the 9th most popular model in the country, second only to Renegade and Compass in their category. This is a feat to be valued as Crete has just won its new generation in Brazil.

And which has the highest prices. Hyundai applied an increase between 2.7% and 3% in the amounts charged for the four versions of the second-generation Crete. The Comfort 1.0 turbo version, more affordable in the range, jumped from R$ 114.5 thousand a week ago to R$ 117,590, an increase of R$ 3.1 thousand.

But it was the Ultimate version, the most sophisticated and the only one equipped with a 2.0 liter engine, which had the biggest increase: it went from R$159,190 to R$163,890, an exact 3% increase, or R$4,700 in practice.

There remains the consolation of having first-generation Crete available. The model is sold in the Action version with a 1.6 engine and costs R$ 104,590. No wonder it represents most of the SUV’s license plates.

In September, according to data obtained by the AUTO, Creta Action had a 58% share in the 2022 line license plates. Among the new generation versions, the only one to have a significant sales volume was Limited (R$ 127,990 currently), with 24.3% of the cake. The Crete Comfort, in turn, only attracted 77 interested parties even though it was the cheapest.