‘Divorciadynho’: Dynho Alves eats breakfast wearing pajamas with Mirella’s face





In the calm after the formation of gardens, Dynho Alves wore pajamas stamped with the face of MC Mirella this Wednesday morning (17). Confined in “A Fazenda”, the pawn is in the eye of the hurricane after his approach to Bahia Sthe Matos and has no idea that the funkeira asked for a divorce.

On the web, internet users quickly reverberated the moment and even created a nickname for the singer: “Divorciadynho”. “Every time I see Dynho in these pajamas I just laugh”, commented a netizen. “Dynho wearing pajamas and he doesn’t even know that Mirella has asked for a divorce, he’s going to take a hit when he finds out”, wrote another user.