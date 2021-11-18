Dollar rises for the 3rd time, to R$ 5,524; Stock market drops to the lowest level in 2021

The commercial dollar closed on Wednesday (17) up 0.45%, quoted at R$ 5.524 on sale. It is the third consecutive day of gains for the American currency, which yesterday had already registered a 0.78% appreciation against the real.

The Ibovespa, on the other hand, reached its third consecutive low, all above 1%. Today, the fall was 1.39%, taking the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) to 102,948.45 points — the lowest level in more than a year, since November 12, 2020 (102,507.01 points).

Even with the result of the session, the dollar still registers losses of 2.16% against the real in November, while the Ibovespa accumulates a drop of 0.53%. In the year, however, the American currency has appreciated by 6.47% and the indicator is down by 13.5%.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

US and uncertainties challenge currency

Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital Markets, told Reuters that there is an increasingly challenging scenario for the local exchange market, both due to international factors and domestic noise.

On the one hand, he cited the positive data on retail sales in the United States, released yesterday, which fueled expectations of higher interest rates by the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) in 2022, mainly due to high inflation. This scenario would make dollar investments more attractive, which would also benefit the currency globally.

On the other hand, in Brazil, there is a growing concern with the health of public accounts, amid the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in Congress. Almeida explained that, although many market participants see the proposal as a possible relief from fiscal uncertainties, “the fact is that the issue is more sensitive with [a inclusão dos] servers in the account by President Jair Bolsonaro [sem partido]”.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro said that the approval of the PEC would open space for granting readjustments to federal civil servants — a response to the wage freeze and inflation. But the rapporteur for the 2022 Budget, Congressman Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), said there is no money for an increase of this size next year.

“I don’t know where he [Bolsonaro] took it out. It’s not in our calculation,” stated Leal in an interview with O Estado de S. Paulo.

What is the PEC of Precatório?

The Precatório PEC is seen by some market participants as the least harmful alternative to the country’s fiscal health amid pressure from the Bolsonaro government for more spending on social benefits in 2022, the year in which the president is likely to seek reelection.

In addition to postponing the payment of court orders — federal court debts —, the PEC also changes the dynamics of the spending ceiling. The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, as it is today, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year.

In practice, the changes brought about by the PEC make room for R$91.6 billion to be spent in 2022, according to the federal government. This “slack” in next year’s Budget would make it possible to pay Auxilio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família. The new program expects to pay R$400 to vulnerable families by the end of 2022 — an election year — and, for this reason, he is considered a “electorer” by the opposition.

The proposal has already passed two votes in the Chamber. In the first, he had 312 votes in favor and 144 against; in the second, the score went from 323 to 172. The minimum needed was 308.

Now, the text goes to the Senate, where it needs at least 49 favorable votes, also in two rounds, to enter into force.

(With Reuters)