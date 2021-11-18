Dr. Jairinho becomes a defendant for crime of rape against ex-girlfriend | Rio de Janeiro

The MPRJ complaint states that the crime was committed in October 2015, when Jairinho drugged his ex-girlfriend “and performed, without the victim’s consent, a libidinous act different from carnal conjunction, consisting of anal sex.”

Wanted, the lawyer Braz Sant’Anna, who represents Jairinho, said that she does not support herself.

“The denunciation was received and will be duly challenged, due to the absolute absence of minimum evidential support”, he said.

Complaint also mentions domestic violence

The same complaint also brought an episode of domestic violence the following year, in 2016, which points out that the former councilor physically assaulted his then-girlfriend, causing her foot fracture.

“The former councilor is denounced for the crimes of rape, mild injury, serious injury, de facto damages and injury in the form of damage to emotional health committed against an ex-girlfriend during the period in which they were in a relationship, between 2014 and 2020 . the facts were based on gender motivation or a situation of vulnerability,” says an excerpt from the complaint, which was only accepted for the crime of rape.

The MP’s complaint, made in July, has now been accepted by the Court

Denounced for crimes against three other children

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro has already denounced the former councilor for the assault and torture of three other children, daughters of ex-girlfriends.

In one of the episodes that appear in the complaint, a boy suffered a serious fracture of the femur, while trying to escape from the councilman’s car after vomiting in the vehicle, out of fear.

In another, based on the investigations of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station, he was charged with increased torture against the daughter of an ex-girlfriend. The attacks against children took place between 2010 and 2013.

The indictment was based on medical reports from hospitals where the child was taken at the time of the attacks. In all, there were four reports obtained to be used as evidence.

New Henry case hearing will be in December

Dr. Jairinho was also investigated for the death of Henry Borel at the Homicide Precinct, which offered an indictment accepted by the Public Ministry and the Justice for triple qualified homicide, torture of an incapable victim, coercion of witnesses and procedural fraud.

The first investigation and trial hearing in the Henry case took place on October 6th and lasted more than 14 hours with the hearing of witnesses for the prosecution of the case. The next one takes place on December 14th and 15th.