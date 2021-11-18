Dragon Ball: The Breakers seems to be the weirdest game in the Goku universe

Do you know Dead by Daylight? so like this

When it’s about Dragon Ball game, what we hope is always beating and destruction. At most, we have something in RPG style with exploration and dialogues, but in the end there’s always a beating. But Bandai Namco announced something very peculiar today. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetric action-style survival game for up to eight players., as shown in the reveal trailer.

It’s something like Dead by Daylight, where there are survivors and an enemy hunting each of them. Yes, it’s something very strange for the Dragon Ball universe, mainly because at all times, the Z heroes hunt the bad guys. But in that case, it appears that none of the Sayajins or any other warriors will be present.

Apparently, according to the trailer, the background to justify the game is the moments of arrival of the villains and the chaos they cause before being battered by Goku, Gohan and Vegeta. The trailer only shows Cell in its different forms, but the official artwork still features Frieza and Boo, so maybe Raditz, Vegeta and Nappa will be part of the villains too. One of the moments that can’t be missed in Dragon Ball: The Breakers is the Future of Trunks with Androids 17 and 18 ruling the world and only one-armed Gohan is hope.



The trailer mixes cinematic scenes with gameplay and it looks like the game should have a graphic style similar to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but with different animations, as you can see running ways and some fearful poses. Unlike Dead by Daylight, it seems that Dragon Ball: The Breakers maps should be big and have lots of hiding spots, in addition to using weapons to distract the villain.

It will be possible catch ships to change position, like the part where Oolong takes the Sayajin ship to escape Cell and crashes in another part of the map. The piglet will also be able to transform into objects to disguise itself. In another moment, Bulma and another random character build the time machine and seem to run away from the game.

The game’s producer, Ryosuke Hara, said that Dragon Ball: The Breakers will share the save with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, but did not detail how this will work. The producer also said that the game will come for a “affordable price“, something even contradictory coming from the developer and its expensive games. Bandai Namco promised a closed beta for PC coming soon and the game officially arrives next year for all platforms.

