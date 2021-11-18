Duo with Juliano, Henrique cries when he hears a fan sing Marília Mendonça

Singer Clara Garcia was invited to sing in a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano during a performance by the sertanejos in Araguaína, Tocantins. However, when performing the song “Estrelinha”, recorded by Marília Mendonça with the duo Di Paullo and Paulino, she brought Henrique to tears.

Clara was a fan of “Queen of Sofrência” and raised the audience by paying homage to Marília and made Henrique cry sitting on the floor in the corner of the stage.

With the great repercussion of the video, many people noticed a similarity in Clara Garcia’s voice with Mendonça’s. The countrywoman also sang the songs ‘Eu Sei de Cor’ and ‘Ciumeira’.

Garcia thanked Henrique and Juliano for the opportunity. “Today I want to first thank God, for the opportunity to meet you, and share this so beautiful and emotional moment, which was to honor the woman we will always be fans of! and respect for anyone,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Marília died on November 5th, in an air accident in Caratinga (MG). The wake took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, the day after the accident. Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist.