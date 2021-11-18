Economy keeps going backwards even without the ‘stay at home’

It was no surprise that the negative IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank) in September, completing a third quarter with economic activity in retraction, as released by the Central Bank on Tuesday (16). The index, which is a monthly measure of the evolution of business in the economy, reflects the behavior of the production of the large sectors – industry, retail, services and agriculture – and, in September, all sectors, except agriculture, decreased in relation to August.

With a decline of 0.3% in September, the IBC-Br for the third quarter closed with a drop of 0.1%. Considering the 0.35% retraction registered in the second quarter, according to the IBC-Br metric, the economy entered a “technical recession”, which occurs when there are at least two consecutive quarters of decline. Expectations for the last quarter of the year are for a further retraction compared to the previous quarter.

In the most recent Focus Bulletin, the projection for economic growth in 2021, which has been retreating for five weeks, dropped from 4.93% to 4.88%. With the impetus from the cyclical recovery at the beginning of the year, the expansion of activity would remain at 4.9%, even if the economy had stopped in the second half of the year.

Progress below this percentage would indicate a retraction in the second half. This is what is happening. At the beginning of 2021, forecasts were for a growth of around 5.5% in the closed year, but now the estimates converge to an expansion of 4.5%.

The momentum of the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021 has been losing steam over time. While the IBC-Br advanced almost 6% in the January-September period, compared to the last 12 months, the evolution is already much lower, at 4.22%. The loss of momentum at the end of the year is another bad news for activity in 2022, which will already have to face, at least at the beginning of the year, barriers to growth represented by strong inflation and a still high interest rate.

For the Ministry of Economy, however, the situation of the economy is not so worrying. Complying with the legal norm, the SPE (Department of Economic Policy) released this Wednesday (17) the bimonthly MacroFiscal bulletin for November. Although with downward revisions, in the case of growth, and upwards, with regard to inflation, official projections at the moment are much more optimistic than those of analysts.

The government reduced the forecast growth for 2021 from 5.3%, in the September bulletin, to 5.1% now. For 2022, the revision went from 2.5% to 2.1%. As for inflation, the SPE now projects an increase of 9.7% in 2021, and of 4.7% in 2022. In the estimate of two months ago, this year’s inflation would reach 7.9% and would be at 3.75% , next year. In all projections, the rise in inflation exceeds the center set by the target regime.

Consensus projections for growth in 2022 are already below 1%. But analysts at major banks and leading consulting firms, who often influence analyzes in the financial market, are converging on forecasts of a recession of around 0.5% next year.

An indigestible mix of inflation and rising interest rates with a lack of coordination in the conduct of the economy and political turmoil promoted by the government help to explain this poor economic performance. Worsening financial conditions and fears over the fiscal side are hampering job growth and recovery. Some deterioration in the international economy completes the bleak picture for the Brazilian economy in 2022.

It is in this adverse environment that analysts are observing that the direct and positive relationship between the expansion of mobility flexibility measures and social distance with economic activity is losing potency. The bizarre idea, to say the least, defended by President Jair Bolsonaro and embraced by blind followers, according to which all economic ills, from inflation to low growth, are due to “stay at home”, is becoming even more baseless. in reality.

No matter how much value is sought in the argument, the “stay at home” as an explanation for both the escalation of prices and the low growth and slow absorption of the unemployed is totally meaningless. For starters, not even at the height of the pandemic was there a real “stay at home” in the country. Therefore, it is not possible to blame the population’s health protection measures for the poor performance of the economy.

If with half-assed lockdowns we still suffer record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, these above the macabre number of 600,000, one can imagine what would happen if the population completely disregarded the measures of social distancing determined by governors and boycotted by Bolsonaro. A savage economic shutdown, due to a humanitarian catastrophe, would disrupt the economy much more intensely.

In addition, from an economic point of view, a “stay at home”, reducing demand pressure for goods and services, would help to curb inflation – not boost it. Anyway, the “stay at home” that never really happened, hasn’t existed for some time, thanks to a successful vaccination campaign, also boycotted by the government and directly by Bolsonaro. Even so, there was no reversal of the bad conditions prevailing in the economy.

In a bulletin to clients, the MCM consultancy, one of the largest and most respected in the market, informs that the economy remains without momentum although its IGM (General Mobility Index) continues to advance. The IGM with which the MCM monitors the relaxation of mobility restrictions, already exceeds by almost 10% the median of equivalent days prior to the pandemic. In other words, people are not staying at home, but the economy continues to suffer from double-digit inflation, retraction in activity, record unemployment and increased hunger in the population.