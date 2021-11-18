Embraer announces flying car that honors Ayrton Senna; see images

This Wednesday (17) Eve Air Mobility — a company founded by Embraer to accelerate the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem — and Marca Senna announced their partnership in the development of the first eVTOL Eve-Senna, a flying car project that honors Ayrton Senna.

Aiming to contribute to the evolution of the future of mobility in Brazil and in the world, the flying car project symbolizes a vision of a sustainable future and innovation in the market. The design is inspired by the Senna brand’s vision of challenging limits, creating products with passion and purpose, in an authentic and futuristic way, according to a company statement.

(Source: Embraer/Disclosure)Source: Embraer

Andre Stein, CEO of EVE, said in the statement that it is a privilege to be part of the generation that followed the career of the Brazilian Formula 1 driver. in engineering. I am sure that this partnership will contribute a lot to inspire new generations to develop the technologies that will transform the future”, he stated.

For Bianca Senna, CEO of Marca Senna, the Senna brand sees in the field of sustainability and mobility, the possibility of creating integrated mobility solutions, aiming at the development of a sustainable economy that improves the quality of life on our planet, with the usual purpose push boundaries by providing innovative products.

“This challenge is collective and we are collaborating with one of the main leaders in this revolution, which is EVE. Being able to join a company like EVE is a great privilege,” said Senna.

