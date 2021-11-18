Emmanuel Macron meets Lula at presidential palace in Paris | World

“on the agenda [da conversa], climate urgency and global issues such as hunger and poverty. We also talked about the future of the European Union and the integration of Latin America,” Lula said in a post on social media.

“I believe that world leaders need to sit at the table to dialogue and face these challenges with global governance. We share concerns such as the advance of the far right across the world and the threats to democracy and human rights,” added the former president.

Former President Lula meets French President

Macron said, in a note, that Lula “shared his view on Brazil’s role in the world, noting how, in the last three years, Brazil has moved away from the multilateral system and major international agreements.”

Why did Macron change the color of the French flag?

Right-wing commentator and pre-candidate for the presidency is on trial in France

The French president has been keeping a distance from the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who took office nearly three years ago, after Macron’s criticism of the Brazilian management of the environment and offensive messages from members of the Brazilian government related to the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

See SENTENCES that marked the tension between Bolsonaro and Macron after the G20 in 2019

Next year, France will face new presidential elections. Macron is running for a new five-year term and leading the polls, followed by authoritarian right-wing candidates like writer Éric Zemmour and political leader Marine Le Pen.

Lula speaks at the European Parliament

In the European Parliament, Lula does not rule out ticket with Alckmin

The meeting with Macron was another event for Lula during his trip to Europe. On Monday, the former president addressed the European Parliament in Brussels, during a conference on Latin America promoted by congressmen from the center-left Social Democratic bloc.

“The truth is that it is not possible for us to be happy while millions of children around the world go to bed hungry tonight and wake up tomorrow not knowing if they will have anything to eat,” Lula declared.

According to the former president, the preservation of the environment, one of the most debated topics by the international community, involves reducing economic inequality.

“For me, the fight to preserve the environment is inseparable from the fight against poverty and for a less unequal and fairer world,” he said.

Lula also stated that progressive political forces around the world must unite to defeat the far right.