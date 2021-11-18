Ending Emergency Assistance May Increase Dropouts

The Federal Government officially ended the Emergency Aid payments. According to official information, the last transfer took place at the end of last October. During this week, Caixa Econômica Federal is releasing the latest withdrawals.

Although it has not yet hammered out a possible extension, the Government does not deny that it is likely that this program will not return. According to behind-the-scenes information, the focus of Palácio do Planalto right now is Auxilio Brasil, the project that is replacing Bolsa Família.

The real possibility of the end of Emergency Aid is making many people worry. Including public school teachers. In interviews with press vehicles, there is the fear that the end of the benefit could cause school dropouts to increase in the coming months.

And that would happen for a simple reason. That’s because without Emergency Assistance to help with household bills, many parents may end up putting their children and teenagers to work. They, in turn, would run out of time to go to school. And then the issue of school dropout would increase at this time.

It is worth remembering that this is a problem that was happening even with the Emergency Assistance payments. Is that with the pandemic of the new coronavirus, more children stopped taking classes. With the end of the benefit, then, experts believe that this situation could end up getting even worse.

what the teachers say

Some of the teachers are asking the Government to find a solution to this problem as soon as possible. It’s just that there’s a fear that the situation for these students will get worse as the months go by.

“We are already having a very high dropout rate of students, because their priority is to work and help take home support. It is no longer studying, because hunger is a necessity today”, reported a teacher who declined to be identified in an interview with the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

Emergency Assistance

As mentioned, the Federal Government concluded the payments of Emergency Aid at the end of the last month of October. Until that moment, the benefit had served almost 70 million Brazilians since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the program returned with payments in a reduced form. This time, the transfers reached the homes of about 39 million people. At least that is what is known so far.

Chance of extension

Officially, what the Federal Government points out is that there will not be an extension of Emergency Aid. In a recent interview, President Jair Bolsonaro himself said that he could not extend the benefit any longer.

According to the head of state, the government has already reached its limit. However, according to behind-the-scenes information, there is a wing of the Planalto Palace that is still trying to convince Bolsonaro otherwise. At least that’s what is known so far.